Study at Home
Search

APSC JE Admit Card 2020 on 3 Oct @apsc.nic.in, Check Assam PSC Junior Engineer Exam Call Letter Updates Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the admit card for written test for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on 03 October 2020. As per the notice released by APSC, the screening test (OMR) is scheduled to be held on 11 October 2020 (Sunday). All candidates who have applied for APSC JE Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in, once it is released.

Sep 18, 2020 15:16 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
APSC JE Admit Card 2020
APSC JE Admit Card 2020

APSC JE Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will release the admit card for written test for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on 03 October 2020. All candidates who have applied for APSC JE Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card from the official website apsc.nic.in, once it is released.

As per the notice released by APSC, the screening test (OMR) is scheduled to be held on 11 October 2020 (Sunday). APSC JE Exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon for Civil Engineering Subject and from 1:30 AM to 3:30 AM  for General English and General Studies Subject at 16 venues.

A total of 4591 candidates are shortlisted to appear in the exam. The candidates are also required to produce identity proof like Pan Card, Driving Licence,Passport, Current ID card issued by the educational institutions, Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card (wherever applicable) at the time of Screening/Written test. The candidates can check the venue of the exam below:

APSC JE Exam Pattern:

Subject

Topics

Marks

Diploma Course Standard

1. Construction Materials

2. Transportation Engineering

3. Engineering Surveying ,

4. Geotechnical Engineering

5. Environmental Engineering

6. Estimation & valuation

7. Construction Management

8. Water Supply Engineering

9. Sanitary Engineering

10. Advanced Building Construction & Earthquake Engineering

10x 10 = 100

General Studies

1. Current Affairs (India/ Assam)

2. Indian History & National Movement Assam History.

3. Geography (India/ Assam)

4. Indian Polity & Constitution.

5. Sports/ Books/ Author and important people of Assam

6. Economy of India & Assam.

7. Environment of Assam.

8. General Mental Ability

3x9 = 27

General English

1. Correction of Common error.

2. Precis Writing

3. Usage of tenses

7x3 = 21

Basic Knowledge of regional language of the State

1. Literature, culture & festivals of language of the State Assam & North East.

12

Total Marks

 

160

 

Qualified candidates shall be called for interview. The selection will be done on the basis of total marks obtained in the written test (160 Marks) and viva -voce/ interview ( 40 Marks).

The recruitment is being done to fill up 307 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department

APSC JE Admit Card and Exam Notice Download

Related Stories