APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 Notification, Apply Online for Group C (UDC) Posts @apssb.nic.in

APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has published a notification for recruitment of Grade C Posts (Upper Division Clerk) in different departments through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APSSSB Recruitment 2021 from 02 June to 25 June 2021 on official website of APSSB - apssb.nic.in.

The candidates can go through this recruitment notification to check the educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

APSSB CGL Notification Download

APSSB CGL Online Application Link

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 02 June 2021 at 11 AM Closing of On-line registration of application : 25 June 2021 at 3 PM Tentative Written Exam Date: 01 Aug 2021 Tentative Skill Test Date: 08 Aug 2021

APSSB CGL Vacancy Details

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 53 Posts

APSSB CGL UDC Salary

Level 5, Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300/-

APSSB CGL Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

UDC - Graduation from recognized university. Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized board

APSSB CGL Age Limit:

18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for APSSB CGL Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Objective type written test Skill test

How to apply for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 for UDC Posts ?

Interested candidates can apply for APSSSB UDC Recruitment through online mode from 02 June to 25 June 2021.