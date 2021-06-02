Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 Notification, Apply Online for Group C (UDC) Posts @apssb.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is conducting Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 for recruitment of Grade C Posts (Upper Division Clerk) in different departments. Details Here

Created On: Jun 2, 2021 17:21 IST
APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021
APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021
Download this Page as PDF

APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has published a notification for recruitment of Grade C Posts (Upper Division Clerk) in different departments through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APSSSB Recruitment 2021 from 02 June to 25 June 2021 on official website of APSSB - apssb.nic.in.

The candidates can go through this recruitment notification to check the educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

APSSB CGL Notification Download

APSSB CGL Online Application Link

Important Dates:

  1. Commencement of submission of online application: 02 June 2021 at 11 AM
  2. Closing of On-line registration of application : 25 June 2021 at 3 PM
  3. Tentative Written Exam Date: 01 Aug 2021
  4. Tentative Skill Test Date: 08 Aug 2021

APSSB CGL Vacancy Details

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)  - 53 Posts

APSSB CGL UDC Salary

Level 5, Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300/-

APSSB CGL Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

UDC - Graduation from  recognized university. Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized board

APSSB CGL Age Limit:

 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for APSSB CGL Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

  1.  Objective type written test
  2. Skill test

How to apply for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 for UDC Posts ?

Interested candidates can apply for APSSSB UDC Recruitment through online mode from 02 June to 25 June 2021.

FAQ

What is the age limit for APSSB CGL Exam 2021 for General ?

18 to 32 years

What is APSSB CGL Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected in the month of July 2021

What is APSSB CGL Exam Date ?

01 August 2021

What is the last date for APSSB CGL Application Form ?

25 June 2021
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationAPSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 Notification, Apply Online for Group C Posts @apssb.nic.in
Notification DateJun 2, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 25, 2021
Date Of ExamAug 1, 2021
CityItanagar
StateArunachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 8 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address