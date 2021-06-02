APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 Notification, Apply Online for Group C (UDC) Posts @apssb.nic.in
Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is conducting Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 for recruitment of Grade C Posts (Upper Division Clerk) in different departments. Details Here
APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has published a notification for recruitment of Grade C Posts (Upper Division Clerk) in different departments through Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APSSSB Recruitment 2021 from 02 June to 25 June 2021 on official website of APSSB - apssb.nic.in.
The candidates can go through this recruitment notification to check the educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 02 June 2021 at 11 AM
- Closing of On-line registration of application : 25 June 2021 at 3 PM
- Tentative Written Exam Date: 01 Aug 2021
- Tentative Skill Test Date: 08 Aug 2021
APSSB CGL Vacancy Details
Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 53 Posts
APSSB CGL UDC Salary
Level 5, Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300/-
APSSB CGL Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
UDC - Graduation from recognized university. Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized board
APSSB CGL Age Limit:
18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Selection Criteria for APSSB CGL Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:
- Objective type written test
- Skill test
How to apply for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2021 for UDC Posts ?
Interested candidates can apply for APSSSB UDC Recruitment through online mode from 02 June to 25 June 2021.