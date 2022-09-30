APTET Result 2022 Available @aptet.apcfss.in: Check Marks Login Link Here

APTET Result 2022 has been released by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education on aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates can check their marks, check the download link, and passing marks here,

APTET Result 2022: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education announced the marks of the students scored in the Computer Based AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) held in the month of August 2022 for Paper-I and Paper-II.Teachers can download APTET Marks by clicking on ‘Result Announced (Available in Candidate Login)’.

APTET Result Link is provided below. The candidates can check their scores by login into their account.

How to Download APTET Result 2022 ?

Visit the website of APTET which is aptet.apcfss.in. A pop out message will appear (Result Announced(Available in Candidate Login)Candidates Services--->Marks Memo’. Click on it Now, go to ‘Candidate Login’ Provide your details including ‘Candidate ID’, ‘DOB’ and ‘Password’ Click on ‘Login Button’ Check your APTET 2022 Marks Take a print out for future use

Paper 1 was conducted for the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V while Paper 2 was conducted for teachers for classes VI to VIII.

What are APTET Passing Marks 2022 ?

The candidates can check their category-wise passing marks in the below table:

Category Passing Marks General 60% Marks and above BC 50% Marks and above SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) & Ex-servicemen 40% Marks and above

Candidates who have secured the minimum prescribed marks are eligible to apply for Primary and Upper Primary Teacher Posts to be published the government and other instititions time to time.