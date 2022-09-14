APTET Result 2022 Update: Download Final Answer Key

APTET Result 2022 will be released soon by the AP Government on aptet.apcfss.in. Candidate can download the final answer key here.

APTET Result 2022: According to APTET Notification 2022, the result of the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) August will be released on 14 September 2022. Hence, The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education will upload the marks of all the participants anytime soon on the official website i.e. The department has already published the final answer keys of the AP TET 2022 on its website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in. APTET Result 2022 shall also be prepared on the basis of final answer keys. The candidates can also calculate their probable result with the help of the final answer key.

Candidates can download APTET Final Answer Key from the official website or through the provided link. Along with the APTET Final Answer Key, the question papers are also available on the official website.

How to Download APTET Result 2022 ?

Go to the website of the Department of School Education, AP - aptet.apcfss.in

You will see the link to download APTET Result

Provide your details

Check your APTET Marks

Candidates who will clear the exam will be able to apply for the post of Teachers for Classes 1st to 5th and 6th to 8th in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State.

The exam was held across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Odissa in two shifts i.e. 9.30 AM – 12.00 Noon and 2.30 PM – 5.00 PM.