Are We Really Educated? A Reflective Thought on National Education Day

Today is National Education Day. The day signifies the importance and relevance of Education in our lives. The way Education makes an impact on the way we live and think is magnificent. Now the question arises- is Education limited to attending a school, college and getting a passing certificate? Or is Education is all about speaking well in English and communicate with others fearlessly. The answer is probably No. Because Education is much more than this. Let’s recall who was most educated person you met last time. Think about that person- his/her way of speaking, way of addressing others etc. Think of his/her behavior towards others. I am sure all of you will remember the behavior of that person who has humility, politeness and good listening skills. The reason is clear that good behavior is the symbol of good education. Nelson Mandela had said a very important thing that a good mind and a good heart have always been a winning pair. A person who tries to exalt oneself and degrade others, who uses foul language, who exploits those weaker than oneself, or who shouts at others is never called educated. Every week you must be reading in the newspapers that the guard of a certain society was beaten up by a resident over a small issue, a fight broke out over a small incident on the road, passengers even started fighting with each other in the aeroplane, etc. All these incidents scream out that it is not education from a good school or a degree from a good college that makes us educated, but how we talk to others, behave, how much we respect them and how we convert disputes into harmony. That is true education. Therefore, it is important that schools do not just give bookish knowledge to children but also tell and teach them everything that will help them in building a civilized society. Parents should not inspire their children to compete to come first but should teach them to live together. Only then will we be able to build a civilized society. It’s important to remember what Aristotle said that Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.