ARIES Recruitment 2020 for Jr Engineer Assistant and Other Posts

ARIES Recruitment 2020: Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) Uttarakhand invited applications for the recruitment of Jr. Engineer Assistant and Other Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application by email on or before 15 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 June 2020

ARIES Vacancy Details

Scientist- 01 Post

Junior Engg. Asstt. - 03 Posts

Jr. Scientific Assistant - 02 Posts

Consultant (Finance & Accounts) - 01 Post

Consultant (Administration) - 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Jr. Engineer Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Scientist-B - M.SC in Physics from a recognized University with 55% marks with consistently good academic records.Experience in the field of Astronomy/Library & Information Science / Public Outreach

Junior Engg. Asstt. - 2 year ITI certificate in Electrician/Electronic with minimum 02 years post qualification experience in the same trade.

For Jr. Scientific Assistant - B.Sc. with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and 02 years post qualification experience in scientific institute/ laboratory.

For Consultant (Finance & Accounts) - Graduate in any discipline from recognized University. Preference will be given to SAS qualified. The applicant should be a retired officer of the level of Under Secretary/Senior Accounts Officer/ Accounts Officer/Finance Officer/ Deputy Secretary of the Central Govt./State Govt./ Autonomous body or equivalent having experience of handling accounts and finance as per Govt. norms.

For Consultant(Administration) - Graduate in any discipline from recognized University. The applicant should be a retired officer of the level of Section Officer/ Under Secretary/Senior Accounts Officer/Accounts Officer/Finance Officer/ Deputy Secretary of the Central Govt./State Govt./Autonomous body or equivalent having experience of handling administration as per Govt. norms

Age Limit:

Scientist-B - 35 Years

Junior Engg. Asstt., Jr. Scientific Assistant - 27 Years

Consultant - 65 Years

How to Apply for ARIES Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application and other necessary documents by e-mail on recruitment@aries.res.in on or before 15 June 2020.

ARIES Recruitment Notification PDF