Armed Forces Medical Service Recruitment 2020 : 300 Vacancies for SSC Officer, Apply Online @amcsscentry.gov.in

Armed Forces Medical Service Recruitment 2020: Armed Forces Medical Service has published the recruitment notification for the post of Short Service Commissioned Officer in the employment newspaper dated 18 July to 24 July 2020. Indian Citizens, both Male and Female, can apply for Armed Force Medical Service 2020 through official website amcsscentry.gov.in from 18 July 2020 to 16 August 2020.

It is to be noted that the applicants who have taken more than two chances in final Prof MBBS (Part I & II) Examination are ineligible and hence need not apply for the same.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 18 July 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 July 2020

Interview Date - 31 August 2020

Armed Forces Medical Service SSC Officer Vacancy Details

Short Service Commissioned Officer - 300 Posts

Male - 270 Posts

Female - 30 Posts

Salary:

Doctors on commissioning in the Armed Forces Medical Services will be granted the rank of Captain (or equivalent rank in Navy/Air Force) in 10B level of Defence Pay Matrix of BP Rs. 61300 + MSP Rs. 15500 + HRA (if applicable) as per category of the city, (i.e X, Y, Z, where the officer is posted) + NPA at prevalent rates + Transport Allowance Rs. 3600-7200 as per the category of the city, (i.e X, Y, Z where the officer is posted) + Dress Allowance Rs. 20,000 Annually) and Dearness Allowance as per prevalent rate (total emolument at minimum of Pay Scale at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 97000/- pm).

Eligibility Criteria for Armed Forces Medical Service SSC Officer

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must possess medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Post graduate Degree/Diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE may also apply

They should have completed internship on or before 30 June 2020

Armed Forces Medical Service SSC Officer Age Limit:

The candidate must not have attained 45 years of age as on 31 Dec 2020.

Selection Process for Armed Forces Medical Service SSC Officer 2020

Interview - Interview shall be conducted for shortlisted candidates at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt to assess their suitability and merit for grant of Short Service Commission in the Armed Forces Medical Services. The candidates appearing for interview for the first time will be paid to and fro sleeper-class railway/bus fare. The candidates are required to carry the original and four attested copies of all the necessary documents at the time of interview for verification.

Armed Forces Medical Service SSC Officer Interview Admit Card 2020

Call letters for interview shall be made available online only after the successful submission of online application.

How to Apply for the Armed Forces Medical Service Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the AFMS’s Website www.amcssentry.gov.in from 18 July 2020. The last date of receipt of application is 16 August 2020.

Download AFMS Notification

Armed Forces Medical Service Short Notification 2020 for SSC Officer Posts



Online Application Link