Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022: DGAFMS SSC Application To Start Soon @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Army Dental Corps Recruitment 2022 Notification: Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) will soon invite applications from Civilian Dental Surgeons for Grant of Short Service Commission, for the commissioning cycle of 2022 on its website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Army Dental Corps SSC Short Notification has published a notification in the employment newspaper dated 15 to 21 December 2021.

The selection will be done on the basis of NEET MDS 2022 to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Army Dental Corps Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: to release soon

Last Date of Application: to release soon

Army Dental Corps Vacancies Details

Civilian Dental Surgeons

Army Dental Corps SSC Salary:

Civilian Dental surgeons on commission in AD Corps will be granted rank of Captain in the pay scale, Level 10 B (Rs 61,300-1,93,900) of Defence Pay Matrix as elaborated in Army Pay Rules-2017 (7th Pay Commission). They will be entitled to Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs. 15,500/- per month, Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) at the rate of 20% of Basic Pay.HRA (if applicable) as per category of the city, (i.e. X, Y, Z, where the officer is posted) and Dearness Allowance as admissible

Eligibility Criteria for Army Dental Corps SSC Posts

Educational Qualification:

BDS/MDS

Only those candidates (BDS/MDS) who will appear for NEET MDS 2022, to be conducted by National Board of Exminations (NBE), are eligible

Army Dental Corps SSC Age Limit:

Not more than 45 Years.

Army Dental Corps SSC Selection Process

Interview - Candidates will be called for interview on the basis of the marks scored in the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test, NEET (MDS)-2020.

Medical Exam - Selected candidates will undergo a detailed medical examination for ascertaining their medical fitness. The decision of the Medical Board will be final

How to Apply for Army Dental Corps SSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply for the AMC SSC 2022 on the official website.