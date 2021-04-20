Army Recruitment 2021 for MTS Posts: Application invited before 10 May in ARO Nagpur

Army Recruitment 2021: Army Recruiting Office (AR0), Nagpur has published a notification for Recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Safaiwala) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Messenger) in the employment newspaper dated 17 April to 23 April 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Army MTS Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 10 May 2021

Army Recruiting Office Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Safaiwala) - 1 Post (General)

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Messgenger) - 1 Post (General)

Army Recruiting Office MTS Salary:

7th CPC, Pay Matrix Level -01, Pay Scale - Rs.18000-56900/-

Eligibility Criteria for Army Recruiting Office MTS Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation or equivalent

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Army Recruiting Office MTS Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Screening Written Test Medical Interview

How to Apply Army Recruiting Office MTS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Army Recruiting Office Recruitment in the prescribed format and send the application alongwith photocopies of certificates/testimonials in support of age, qualification, experience, profession, caste, character, domicile, and recent passport size photograph duly attested by gazetted Officer to The Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Opposite Railway Station, Nagpur (Maharashtra) - 440001. The last date of submitting application is 10 May 2021.

Army Recruiting Office MTS Notification Download