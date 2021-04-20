Army Recruitment 2021 for MTS Posts: Application invited before 10 May in ARO Nagpur
Army Recruitment 2021: Army Recruiting Office (AR0), Nagpur has published a notification for Recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Safaiwala) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Messenger) in the employment newspaper dated 17 April to 23 April 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Army MTS Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 10 May 2021
Army Recruiting Office Vacancy Details
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Safaiwala) - 1 Post (General)
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Messgenger) - 1 Post (General)
Army Recruiting Office MTS Salary:
7th CPC, Pay Matrix Level -01, Pay Scale - Rs.18000-56900/-
Eligibility Criteria for Army Recruiting Office MTS Posts
Educational Qualification:
Matriculation or equivalent
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Selection Process for Army Recruiting Office MTS Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Screening
- Written Test
- Medical
- Interview
How to Apply Army Recruiting Office MTS Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Army Recruiting Office Recruitment in the prescribed format and send the application alongwith photocopies of certificates/testimonials in support of age, qualification, experience, profession, caste, character, domicile, and recent passport size photograph duly attested by gazetted Officer to The Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Opposite Railway Station, Nagpur (Maharashtra) - 440001. The last date of submitting application is 10 May 2021.
Army Recruiting Office MTS Notification Download