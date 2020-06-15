Army Public School Mathura Recruitment 2020 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts, Download Application @apsmathuracantt.com

Army Public School Mathura Recruitment 2020: Army Public School, Mathura Cantt., Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for PRT, TGT, PGT, Counsellor, Special Educator,Head Clerk, LDCs, Accountant,IT Supervisor, Nursing Assistant, Plumber, Electrician, Ground Man and Peons (Male & Female)Posts on contractual and adhoc basis. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before the last date of application.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 29 June 2020

Last Date of Application for Adhoc Basis - 03 July 2020

Army Public School Mathura Vacancy Details

Contractual Basis

TGT (Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Music. Computer Science & Sanskrit)

PRTs

PRT (Physical Education & Computer)

Adhoc Basis

TGT (Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Social Science,Music Computer Science & Sanskrit)

PGTs (Hindi, Physical Education, Pol Science)

PRTs

PRT (Physical Education & Computer)

Counsellor

Special Educator

IT Supervisor

Nursing Assistant

Plumber

Electrician

Ground Man

Peons (Male & Female)

Eligibility Criteria for Teacher and Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience for Contractual Basis:

TGTs - Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought), B.Ed. and equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50%marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in Post-graduation in the subject ,the candidature shall be valid. CTET/TET qualified with 60% Marks. Should have passed Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score.

TGT Music - Graduate in/with Music from a recognized university as per CBSE by Laws.

PRT - Graduate with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed)/ B.Ed. with minimum 50% marks in each. Should have qualified in Part A of the Screening Exam. Should be in possession of a valid Score Card. The candidate who has qualified as B.Ed. and not D.E.Ed would have to undergo a six month bridge course in elementary education from an institution recognized by the NCTE within the period of probation (two years). CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks.

PRT (Physical Education) - Graduate in Physical Education or B.P.Ed. or D.P.Ed. awarded by a recognized University/Institution after training of minimum one academic session, provided that the admission qualification for the Diploma is at least a university degree or Bachelor of Sports, Humanities and Physical Education of Haryana Agricultural University, Hissar. PRT (Computer) B.Tech in Computer Science/B.Sc. in Computer Science/B.Sc. with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or recognised Institutions.

Head Clerk - Preferably an Ex-Serviceman of clerk category upto the age of 55 years.5-10 years experience in Office Management, account handling as Head Clerk with high proficiency in staff duties and drafting experience.Computer Savvy – MS Office. etc. Minimum Graduate in case of civilian. Should not have any disciplinary case against him in the entire service.

Lower Division Clerk - Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate. Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).Basic knowledge of accounting.

Accountant - Commerce Graduate or fifteen years service as a clerk in the Defence Services. Basic computer application course of Army/Diploma in Computer Applications of not less than one year duration. Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheet and accounting software. Minimum 5 years experience as an Accounts Clerk in the Defence Services/reputed organization.

Age Limit:

Fresher Candidates - 40 Years

Experienced Candidates (incl ESM) - 57 Years

Selection Procedure for Army Public School Mathura Teacher Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for Army Public School Mathura Recruitment 2020 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts ?

Download prescribed form available on school website of Army Public School Mathura apsmathuracantt.com/ Application form duly completed in all respects alongwith photocopy of all testimonials (Academic & Experience) with Demand Draft of Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School Mathura (UP) should be submitted before last date of submission.

Army Public School Mathura Contractual Recruitment Notification PDF

Army Public School Mathura Adhoc Recruitment Notification PDF