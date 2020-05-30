Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment 2020: 156 Vacancies for Pharmacist, MO & Other Posts

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra, Mashikis inviting applications for the post of Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Pediatrician and Other Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application on or before 02 June 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 02 June 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 156

Nephrologists - IPHS (Super Specialist) - 1

Cardiologist – NPCDCS (Super Specialist) - 1

Neonatologist - NICU (Super Specialist) - 3

Anesthetist - IPHS (Specialist) - 9

Gynecologist - IPHS (Specialist) - 5

Pediatrician – DEIC (Specialist) - 1

Pediatrician – SNCU-NICU (Specialist) - 3

Pediatrician – IPHS (Specialist) - 10

Physician – Consultant Medicine NPCDCS & IPHS (Specialist) - 2

Ophthalmic Surgeon (Specialist) - 1

Medical Officer MBBS - 38

Medical Officer RBSK (Male) - 23

Medical Officer RBSK (Female) - 20

Medical Officer AYUSH - 3

Immunization Field Monitor - 4

Facility Manager - 1

Counselor NPCDCS, RNTCP TBHV - 9

Pharmacist RBSK - 13

Block Community Mobilizer (ASHA) - 1

Programme Assistant Sickle Cell - 4

Dental Hygienist (DEIC-1) - 1

Dialysis Tech (IPHS - 2 ) - 2

Dental Tech (NOHP-1 ) -1

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Salary:

Super Specialist - Rs. 125000 per month

Specialist - Rs. 75000 per month

Medical Officer MBBS - NPPC & MMU Rs. 30000, Other - Rs. 60000

Medical Officer RBSK (Male) - Rs. 28000 per month

Medical Officer RBSK (Female) - Rs. 28000 per month

Medical Officer AYUSH - Rs.17000 per month

Immunization Field Monitor - Rs. 20000 per month

Others - Rs. 17000

Eligibility Criteria for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik MO, Pharmacist and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Super Specialist - DM

Specialist - MD

MO - MBBS

Medical Officer RBSK and Ayush - BAMS

Immunization Field Monitor - Any Graduate with Typing Skill and with MSCIT 1 Yrs. Experience As monitor for Pulse Polio/ Routine Immunization.

Facility Manager - Diploma in Electronics /Electrical/ Electronics & Communication/IT/ Computer

Counselor - MSW (1 Yr. Experience)

Pharmacist RBSK - B.Pharm./ D.Pharm. And 1 year Experience

For more information, check detailed notification link

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Nurse, MO, Pharmacist and Other Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in thr prescribed format and send their application by email to concerned email id on or before 02 June 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Nashik Recruitment Notice PDF