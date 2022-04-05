ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022 for 26 Non Teaching Staff Posts, Check Application Process, & Other Details Here

ARSD DU Non Teaching Staff Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on arsdcollege.ac.in for 26 vacancies. Check application process, qualification, experience, and other details here.

ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD College), Delhi University has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Non-Teaching Staff including Librarian, Senior Technical Assistant (Computer), Laboratory Attendant (Computer Science Deptt), Laboratory Attendant (Physics), Library Attendant, Senior Assistant, Assistant, Junior Assistant and Laboratory Attendant (Chemistry). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode latest by 11 April 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 April 2022

ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Librarian - 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer) - 1 Post

Laboratory Attendant (Computer Science Deptt) - 2 Posts

Laboratory Attendant (Physics) - 6 Posts

Library Attendant - 4 Posts

Senior Assistant - 1 Post

Assistant - 2 Posts

Junior Assistant and Laboratory Attendant (Chemistry)- 5 Posts

ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Librarian: Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science, or Documentation Science or an equivalent.

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): B.E/ B. Tech in Computer Science OR M.Sc. (Computer Science) or MCA.

Senior Assistant: Graduate or Post-Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with working knowledge of computers.

Assistant: A Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with good working knowledge of computers.

Junior Assistant: 12 th passed or its equivalent.

passed or its equivalent. Laboratory Attendant (Department of Physics and Chemistry/Department of Computer Science), Library Attendant: 10th passed.

ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Junior Assistant - 27 years

All others - 30 years

Official Notification and Online Application Form

How to apply for ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 22 March to 11 April 2022. Candidates can directly access the ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022 online application link by clicking on the above link.

ARSD, DU Recruitment 2022 Application Fee