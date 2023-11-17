ARSD DU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

ARSD DU Recruitment 2023: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University(ARSD College DU) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website. Check the notification pdf.

Get all the details of ARSD DU Recruitment here, apply online link

ARSD DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University (ARSD College DU) has invited online applications for the posts of Assistant Professor in various disciplines. College has published the detailed notification in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2023 at arsdcollege.ac.in.

A total of 26 vacancies are to be filled by the recruitment drive in different faculties including Commerce, Computer Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Sanskrit and others. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get pay scale as Rs. 57700/- per month.

ARSD DU Assistant Professor Jobs 2023: Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of notification in the Employment News.

ARSD DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Commerce-06

Computer Science -04

English-02

Hindi-03

Mathematics-08

Physical Educations-01

Physics-01

Sanskrit-01

Educational Qualification For ARSD DU 2023

Candidates should have a Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ARSD DU Recruitment 2023: Academic Level

Academic Level-10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57700/- as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowance.



ARSD DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF







How To Apply For ARSD DU Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.