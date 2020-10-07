Arunachal Pradesh PSC Result 2020 for Medical Officer Posts Declared @appsc.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Result 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for General Duty Medical Officer Posts (Allopathy) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of APPSC i.e-appsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released on the official website of Arunachal Pradesh PSC, the Result for the General Duty Medical Officer Posts (Allopathy) has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the General Duty Medial Officer Posts under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh can check their result on the official web portal.

Selection has been done for the General Duty Medical Officer Posts (Allopathy) posts on the basis of performance of candidates in the written examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on 30 September 2020.

Candidates who have qualified for the General Duty Medical Officer Posts (Allopathy) posts now will have to appear for the next Interview round. It is noted that the commission will conduct the Viva-Voce/Interview for the General Duty Medical Officer Posts (Allopathy) posts on 19/20 November 2020.

Candidates appeared for the General Duty Medical Officer Posts (Allopathy) posts exam can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Arunachal Pradesh PSC Result 2020 for Medical Officer Posts