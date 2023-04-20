ASRB Admit Card 2023: Download NET, SMS, STO Call Letter at asrb.org.in

ASRB Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website i.e. asrb.org.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download NET, SMS, STO Call Letter Here.

ASRB Admit Card 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has issued the admit cards for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Exam 2023. Candidates can download ASRB NET Admit Card, ASRB SMS Admit Card and ASRB STO Admit Card from the official website. However, the direct link is also provided in the table below

ASRB Admit Card Download Link

ASRB Exam 2023

ASRB will organize the National Eligibility Test from April 26 to 30 2023 through online mode. The candidates can check their exam date and time on their admit card.

How to Download ASRB Admit Card 2023 ?



The candidates can check the steps to download ASRB Call Letter for NET, SMS, and STO Exam below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ASRB

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download ASRB Admit Card