ASRB NET ARS STO Prelims 2021 Postponed due to COVID-19 Surge, New Dates Soon

ASRB NET ARS STO Prelims 2021: Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has postponed National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) Examination 2021 due to the prevailing situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) Examination 2021 was scheduled to be held from 21 June 2021 to 27 June 2021. The new dates of the exam will be announced in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

According to the notice released on the official website, the revised dates for the exam will be notified on ASRB’s Website at least 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of ASRB.i.e.http://www.asrb.org.in/.

Earlier, the prelims exam for NET, ARS, STO was to conduct at 32 exam centres across the country. The main exam was to held on 19 September 2021. Due to the prevailing situation, the exams have been postponed. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official and gear up themselves for the exam.

This drive is being done to recruit 287 vacancies through Agricultural Research Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) Examination 2021. The online process was started on 5 April 2021 and ended on 25 April 2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

WB Health Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for COVID-19 Volunteer as MO, Nursing Personnel, Doctor & Others

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification out, 3378 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ sr.indianrailways.gov.in

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 559 Vacancies at Lower Primary Schools

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: 13000+ Vacancies Notified for Teaching & Non Teaching Staff @dsssb.delhi.gov.in|Apply Online