AHSEC Class 11 Computer Science and Application Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Computer Science and Application Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Computer Science (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 Computer Science and Application Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS Computer Science Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the new syllabus for CS and application for HS 1st year 2023. This Assam Board Class 11 Computer Science and Application syllabus will be followed for all three streams of AHSEC: Science, Commerce, and Arts. Thus, the AHSEC HS Computer Science syllabus and its paper pattern will be an essential part of exam preparation. Students of Science, Commerce, and Arts can check the new Assam Board HS CS syllabus 2023–24 here, along with the course structure. The free downloadable PDF of the HS 1st year Computer Science syllabus is also available here.

AHSEC Computer Science and Application HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Unit No. Unit Name Periods Marks Th Pr Total Th Pr Total 1. COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS 10 05 15 10 02 12 2. INTRODUCTION TO C++ 25 20 45 14 08 22 3. PROGRAMMING METHODOLOGY 10 10 20 10 02 12 4. PROGRAMMING IN C++ 65 35 100 36 18 54 Total 110 70 180 70 30 100

Learning Objectives:

To develop logic for Problem Solving To understand the concept of Object Oriented Methodology To implement Object Oriented Programming using C++ To understand the concept of working with Relational Database To understand the basic concept of Logic of Computing To understand the basic concepts of Communication and Networking technologies To understand Open Source Software

Competencies:

The student will develop the following proficiency:

Identifying Computer Components / Subsystems / Peripherals Problem Solving using Object Oriented Programming Database Handling

AHSEC Computer Science and Application Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Unit-I : COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS

Evolution of computers; Basics of computer system and its operation: Functional Components and their inter-connections; concept of Booting.

Software Concepts:

Types of Software: System Software, Utility Software and Application Software;

System Software: Operating System, Compiler, Interpreter and Assembler;

Operating System: Need for operating system, Functions of Operating System (Processor Management, Memory Management, File Management and Device Management), Types of operating system- Interactive (GUI based), Real-Time and Distributed; Commonly used operating systems: UNIX, LINUX, Windows, Solaris, BOSS (Bharat Operating System Solutions); Mobile OS - Android, Symbian. Illustration and practice of the following tasks using anyone of the above Operating Systems :

Opening/Closing Windows

Creating/Moving/Deleting Files/Folders

Renaming Files/Folders

Switching between Tasks

Utility Software: Anti Virus, File Management tools, Compression tools and Disk Management tools (Disk Cleanup, Disk Defragmenter, Backup)

Application software: Office Tools - Word Processor, Presentation Tool, Spreadsheet Package, Database Management System; Domain-specific tools - School Management System, Inventory Management System, Payroll System, FinancialAccounting, Hotel Management, Reservation System and Weather Forecasting System

Number System: Binary, Octal, Decimal, Hexadecimal and conversion amongst these number systems.

Internal Storage encoding of Characters: ASCII, ISCII (Indian scripts Standard Code for Information Interchange), and UNICODE (for multilingual computing)

Microprocessor: Basic concepts, Clock speed (MHz, GHz), 16 bit, 32 bit, 64 bit processors, 128 bit processors; Types - CISC Processores (Complex Instruction set computing), RISC Processors (Reduced Instruction set computing), and EPIC (Explicitly parallel Instruction computing).

Memory Concepts:

Units : Byte, Kilo Byte, Mega Byte, Giga Byte, Tera Byte, Peta Byte, Exa Byte, Zetta Byte, Yotta Byte

Primary Memory : Cache, RAM, ROM

Secondary Memory : Fixed and Removable Storage - Hard Disk Drive, CD/DVD Drive, Pen Drive, Blue Ray Disk

Input Output Ports/Connections : Serial, Parallel and Universal Serial Bus, PS-2 port, Infrared port, Bluetooth, Firewire.

Note : Exploring inside computer system in the computer lab class.

UNIT 2: INTRODUCTION TO C++

Getting Started :

C++ character set, C++ Tokens (Identifiers, Keywords, Constants, Operators), Structure of a C++ Program (include files, main function), Header files - iostream.h, iomanip.h, cout, cin; Use of 1/O operators (<< and>>), Use of endl and setw ( ), Cascading of 1/O operators, Error Messages; Use of editor, basic commands of editor, compilation, linking and execution.

Data Types, Variables .and Constants:

Concept of Data types; Built-in Data types: char, int, float and double; Constants: Integer Constants, Character constants -

, \t, \b), Floating Point Constants, String Constants; Access modifier : const; Variables of built-in data types, Declaration/Initialisation of variables, Assignment statement; Type modifier: signed, unsigned, long

Operator and Expressions:

Operators: Arithmetic operators (-,+,*,/,%), Unary operator (-), Increment (++) and Decrement (--) Operators, Relation operator (>,>=,<,<=,= =,!=), Logical operators (!, &&,||), Conditional operator: <condition>? <if true>: <if false>; Precedence of Operators; Automatic type conversion in expressions.Type casting; C++ shorthands (+=, -=, *=, /=, %=)

UNIT 3: PROGRAMMING METHODOLOGY

General Concepts; Modular approach; Clarity and Simplicity of Expressions, Use of proper Names for identifiers, Comments, Indentation; Documentation and Program Maintenance; Running and Debugging programs, Syntax Errors, Run-Time Errors, Logical Errors

Problem-Solving Methodologies: Understanding of the problem, Identifying minimum number of inputs required for output, Writing code to optimizing execution time and memory storage, step by step solution for the problem, breaking down solution into simple steps, Identification of arithmetic and logical operations required for solution, Control Structure: Conditional control and looping (finite and infinite)

UNIT 4: PROGRAMMING IN C++

Flow of control:

Conditional statements: if-else, Nested if, switch..case..default, use of conditional operator, Nested switch..case, break statement (to be used in switch..case only); Loops: while, do - while, for and Nested loops

Inbuilt Functions

Header file Categorization Header Function Standard input/output functions File stdio.h gets ( ), puts ( ) Character Functions String Functions ctype.h string.h isalnum ( ), isalpha ( ), isdigit ( ), islower ( ), isupper ( ), tolower ( ), toupper ( ) strcpy ( ), strcat ( ), Mathematical Functions math.h strlen ( ), strcmp ( ), strcmpi ( ), strrev ( ), strlen ( ), strupr ( ), strlwr ( ) fabs ( ), pow ( ), sgrt ( ), Other Functions stdlib.h sin ( ), cos ( ), abs ( ) randomize ( ), random ( ), User Defined Functions: itoa ( ), atoi ( )

Introduction to user-defined function and its requirements.

Defining a function; function prototype, Invoking/calling a function, passing arguments to function, specifying argument data types, default argument, constant argument, call by value, call by reference, returning values from a function, calling functions with arrays, scope rules of functions and variables local and global variables.

Relating the Parameters and return type concepts in built-in functions.

Structured Data Type:

Arrays: Introductory to Array and its advantages.

One Dimensional Array: Declaration/initialisation of One-dimensional array, Inputting array elements, Accessing array elements, Manipulation of Array elements (sum of elements, product of elements, average of elements, linear search, finding maximum/minimum value) Declaration/Initialization of a String, string manipulations (counting vowels/ consonants/digits/special characters, case conversion, reversing a string, reversing each word of a string)

Two-dimensional Array

Declaration/initialisation of a two-dimensional array, inputting array elements Accessing array elements, Manipulation of Array elements (sum of row element, column elements, diagonal elements, finding maximum/minimum values)

User-defined Data Types:

Introduction to user-defined data types.

Structure

Defining a Structure (Keyword Structure), Declaring structure variables, Accessing structure elements, Passing structure to Functions as value and reference argument/parameter, Function returning structure, Array of structures, passing an array of structure as an argument/ a parameter to a function

Defining a symbol name using typedef keyword and defining a macro using #define directive.

Computer Science and Application (Practical)

Duration: 3 hours Total Marks: 30

1. Programming in C++ 10

One programming problem in C++ to be developed and tested in Computer during the examination. Marks are allotted on the basis of following:

Logic : 5 Marks

Documentation/Indentation : 2 Marks

Output presentation : 3 Marks

2. Project Work 06

Problems related to String, Number and Array manipulation

General Guidelines: Initial Requirement, developing an interface for user (it is advised to use text based interface screen), developing logic for playing the game and developing logic for scoring points

Memory Game: A number guessing game with application of 2 dimensional arrays containing randomly generated numbers in pairs hidden inside boxes. Cross 'N Knots Game: A regular tic-tac-toe game Hollywood/Hangman: A word Guessing game Cows 'N Bulls: A word/number Guessing game

or

Similar projects may be undertaken in other domains

(As mentioned in general guidelines for project, given at the end of the curriculum in a group of 2- 4 students)

3. Presentation based on research 02

It will be a group presentation based on a detailed study of at least two technology inventions in the field of information technology, which may include Inventor's name with country, out of box contributions year of invention, characteristics, social impact and uses. A partial list of inventors is in the Annexure.

(The project can be done in a group of 2-3 students)

4. Practical File 06

(a) Record of the configuration of computer system used by the student in the computer lab (by exploring inside computer system in the first 2 lab classes).

(b) Must have minimum 15 programs from the topics covered in class XI course.

5 Programs on Control structures

4 Programs on Array manipulations

4 Programs on String Manipulations

2 Programs on structure manipulations

5. Viva Voce 06

Viva will be asked from the syllabus covered in class XI and the project developed by the student(s).

Suggested reading Books

A textbook of Computer Science for class XI, by Seema Bhatnagar, PHI Publication A textbook of Computer Science for class XII, by Seema Bhatnagar, PHI Publication Computer Science with C++ Vol. I, by Sumita Arora, Dhanpat Rai & Co. Computer Science with C++ Vol. II, by Sumita Arora, Dhanpat Rai & Co.

