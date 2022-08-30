Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2022: Check SLRC Driver Hall Ticket Updates Here

Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is releasing the admit card of the exam for the post of Driver on its official website on 30 August 2022. According to the official notice, candidates can download Driver Admit Card from 11 AM onwards by logging into the website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, i.e., www.sebaonline.org.

Assam Direct Recruitment Exam is scheduled to be held on 11 September 2022 (Sunday).

All candidates who would clear the written exam will be called to appear for Driving Test. A total of 1105 vacancies shall be filled for Driver Posts.

How to Download Assam Direct Recruitment Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SEBA Click on the 'Download Admit Card' Link given under 'State Level Recruitment Commission for CLASS III POSTS' Now, go to login page Enter your login details Download SEBA Admit Card

The official notification reads "The candidates have to download and take a printout of their e-Admit Cards by using their Application No. and Passwords used at the time of online submission of forms. The candidates have to produce a hard copy of the e-Admit Cards to appear in the written examination. Further, the detailed vacancy position for the posts of Driver will be available from 11.00 A.M. of 30-08-2022 in the portal of State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Assam, i.e. www.sebaonline.org and that of Government of Assam, i.e. www.assam.gov.in."