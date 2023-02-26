Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022 has been released on the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., www.slprbassam.in For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

Assam Excise Constable Admit Cards 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the Admit Card for the PET/PST to be held for the post of Excise Constable under the Excise Department, Jail Warden in Prison Department and Hawaldars in DGCD and CGHC under Assam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 on its official website.

The SLPRB has announced that the PET for these positions will be a 1,600-metre run for male candidates and an 800-metre run for female candidates. Candidates who applied for more than one position will only have to take the PET once, according to the announcement.

Assam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022

The admit card for the post of Excise Constable under the Excise Department, Jail Warden in Prison Department and Hawaldars in DGCD and CGHC have now been released by the SLPRB.

As many as 523 vacancies are to be filled under Assam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022. The PET/PST for different posts are scheduled to take place on 1st of March 2023. The PET/PST will be conducted for 36 Hawaldar, 222 Excise Constable and 265 Jail Warden posts.

Assam Excise Constable Examination

The Physical Standard Test and Physical Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on 1st March. The candidates can now download the admit card for the same from the official website of Assam Excise Constable Recruitment. Candidates can visit the official website of SLPRB i.e., www.slprbassam.in to download the admit card.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the Assam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Admit Card. However, those candidates who wish to see the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.

Assam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Admit Card

How to Download the Assam Excise Constable Recruitment Admit Card?

Go to the official website of Assam Excise Constable Recruitment i.e., www.slprbassam.in Go to admit card download Portal and click on the link against Assam Excise Constable Admit Card Download Click on the Login Section and Log in to your account Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and Roll Number and Date of Birth Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the Assam Excise Constable Recruitment 2022 Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.