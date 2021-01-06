Assam HS TET Admit Card 2020 released @ ssa.assam.gov.in: Download Here; Get Direct Link; Exam on 10 Jan 2021

Assam Secondary Education Department has released the Assam TET Admit Card 2020 for the Higher Secondary (HS) TET exam that will be held on 10th January 2021. Candidates who have applied for the Assam PG TET or HS TET 2020 exam can download the admit card now by visiting the official website. Alternatively, we have shared here the direct link on which candidates can download the Assam HS TET Admit Card 2020 without any difficulty. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the exam centre on the day of examination.

The Assam Higher Secondary TET 2020 exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode. The exam will comprise two papers - Paper I and II. The HS TET Paper 1 is common for all the candidates and in HS TET Paper 2, candidates need to select the subject from one of these - Exclusively commerce related/ Exclusively Science related/ General Studies and Current Affairs. Both the papers of Assam HS TET 2020 exam are of 100 marks each. Before scrolling below to download the admit card, have a look at the latest exam pattern for the exam:

Paper Subject Total Questions (Marks) Duration Paper I Pedagogy General English Basic Numerical Assam & its People 100 (100) 2 Hours Paper II Choose from 3 Options: Commerce/ Science/ General Studies & Current Affairs 100 (100) 2 Hours Total 200 Questions (200 Marks) 4 Hours

Let's now have a look at the process to download the admit card below:

Download Assam HS TET Admit Card 2020 - Direct Link

How to download Assam HS TET Admit Card 2020?

Follow the given steps to download the admit card for Assam HS TET 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating "... download Admit Card for Post Graduate TET"

Step 3: Enter Application Number & Password

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take a print out

Candidates who forget to carry the admit card to the exam centre will not be allowed to appear for the Assam HS TET 2020 exam. So, do not forget to carry the Assam TET Admit Card and Photo ID proof along with photograph.