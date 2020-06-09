Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 451 Constable/Guardsman Posts @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards. Assam Police Online Registration Process is starting from tomorrow i.e. on 10 June 2020 (Wednesday). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 on slrbpassam.in on or before 30 June 2020.

Candidates should note that there will be no application fee. The selection shall be done through Physical Standard Test / Physical Efficiency Test and Written Test, the date and venue for which will be informed in due course of time by email, SMS and various other means and through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).

More details on Assam Police Constable 2020 such as eligibility criteria, salary selection process, application procedure etc. available below.

Assam Police Constable Notification PDF 2020

Assam Police Constable Online Application Link

Annexure 1

Notification Number -SLPRB/ REC/CONST & GM/AISF/2018/114

Assam Police Constable 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 10 June 2020

Last Date of Submitting Online Application – 30 June 2020

Assam Police Constable 2020 Vacancy Details

Constable/Guardsman - 451 Posts

Male - 316 Posts

Female - 135 Posts

Assam Police Constable 2020 Salary:

Pay Scale of Rs. 14000- 60500/-, with Grade pay of Rs 5600/-(Pay Band-II)

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Constable 2020



Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be H.S.L.C or 10th class passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Home Guards Training Certificate or NCC ‘A’ Certificate. .

Assam Police Constable 2020 Age Limit:

18 to 38 years as on 1st January of 2020

Assam Police Constable 2020 Physical Standard

Height (Minimum)

Male

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 162.56 cm

ST(H)/ ST(P) - 160.02 cm

Female

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 154.94 cm

ST(H)/ ST(P) - 152.40 cm

Chest (Only for men)

Normal

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P) etc - 80 cm

ST(H) - 78 cm

Expanded

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC/ST(P) etc - 85 cm

ST(H) - 83 cm

Assam Police Constable 2020 Medical Eligibility:

General- Candidates must not have knocked knee, flat foot or squint eye, and they should not be colour blind. Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. They must be in good mental and bodily health. They must be free from any physical deformities and free from diseases such as diabetes, hernia, piles, respiratory diseases or any other ailment that is likely to interfere with the efficient performance of duties.

Eye Sight:- The distant vision should be 6/6 for at least one eye and not poorer than 6/9 for the other without correction. Near vision should be normal i.e. without wearing of glasses.

Assam Police Constable 2020 Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) which is of 40 marks. Shortlisted candidates then will be selected on the basis of written test (50 marks) and Extra-Curricular Activities and Special Skills (10 marks).

How to Apply forAssam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 10 June to 30 June 2020.