Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Postponed Due to 21 Days Lockdown, Check Assam Police Constable Exam PDF @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020: The Assam Police has suspended the download of Constable Admit Card 2020 for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) due to 21 days lockdown in the country as preventive measure against Corona Virus (COVID-19). As per the official website “In view of the Government's declaration of 21 days Nationwide Lockdown, the downloading of admit card has been suspended until further order. The new dates will be uploaded in our website later on..”

Earlier, on 06 March 2020, Assam Police has released the Constable Admit Card Download Notice. It was mentioned in the notice, that the Assam Police Constable Admit Card for Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Darrang, Hamren, Charaideo, Bongaigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Cachar, Jorhat, Dhubri and Biswanath would be available from 27 March to 11 April 2020 and for Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Baksa and Barpeta from 13 April till 28 April 2020.

Now, the date of downloading of Assam Police Call Letter has been postponed for all the districts. Assam Police Constable Admit Card Download New Dates will be uploaded on he SLPRB Asaam website www.slprbassam.in. COVID 19 lockdown will be end on 14 April 2020. SLPRB Assam is expected to activate the link for Constable posts after 14 April.

The recruitment is being done for a total of 6662 post Constable out of which 1917 are for Constable UB and 3419 are for Constable AB by Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card Postponed Notice

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 6 March Notice