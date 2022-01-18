Assam Police Exam Date 2022 for Constable UB AB, SI, ADC Posts Released, Exam From 24 Feb

Assam Police Exam Date 2022 for Constable (UB), Constable (AB), Constable in APRO, Constable in F & ES, Constable/Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Constable in AISF Battalions, SI (UB), SI (AB), and Assistant Deputy Controller (Jr).

Assam Police Exam Date 2022: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police is conducting the exam for various posts including Constable (UB), Constable (AB), Constable in APRO, Constable in F & ES, Constable/Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Constable in AISF Battalions, SI (UB), SI (AB) and Assistant Deputy Controller (Jr) Civil Defence.

Candidates who have applied for Assam Police Recruitment 2021-22 can check the exam dates through the table below:

Assam Police Post Name Exam Date Combined Test For 2391 posts of Constables UB & 4271 posts of Constable AB in Assam Police, For 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 Constable in F & ES and For 754 posts of Constable/Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG 20 February 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM For 154 Constable in AISF Battalions 27 February 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM For 306 SI UB in Assam Police For 320 SI AB in Assam Commando Battalions and post of Assistant Deputy Controller (Jr) Civil Defence under DGCD & CGHG 24 April 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM For 705 Constable (UB) and 1429 of Constable (AB) 24 April 2022 from 2 PM to 4 PM

Assam Police Exam will be conducted at Tinsukia, Jorhat, Diphu, Silchar, Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Nagaon and Haflong except for Constable in AISF Battalions.

Assam Police Admit Card shall also be released in due course on the official website (slprbassam.in).