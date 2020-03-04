Assam Police Recruitment 2020, Apply online for 173 Jail Warder Posts @police.assam.gov.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Jail Warder in Prison Department.Online applications are invited for Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 05 March to 25 March 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - SLPRB/ Rec/JW /2017 /87

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 05 March 2020

– 05 March 2020 Last Date of Application – 25 March 2020

Assam Police Jail Warder Vacancy Details

Jail Warder – 173 Posts

Male

UR - 137

OBC/ MOBC - 4

ST (H) – 8

ST(P)

Female

UR - 18

OBC/ MOBC - 1

ST(P) - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Jail Warder Posts

Male - HSLC or Class-X

HSLC or Class-X Female -Annual examination of Class-VIII or an equivalent examination recognized by the Government

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

How to Apply for Assam Police Jail Warder Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 05 March to 25 March 2020.

Assam Police Jail Warder Notification PDF

Assam Police Jail Warder Online Application