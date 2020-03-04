Assam Police Recruitment 2020, Apply online for 173 Jail Warder Posts @police.assam.gov.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Police has published the recruitment notification for the post of Jail Warder in Prison Department.Online applications are invited for Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2020 through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 05 March to 25 March 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - SLPRB/ Rec/JW /2017 /87
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application – 05 March 2020
- Last Date of Application – 25 March 2020
Assam Police Jail Warder Vacancy Details
Jail Warder – 173 Posts
Male
- UR - 137
- OBC/ MOBC - 4
- ST (H) – 8
- ST(P)
Female
- UR - 18
- OBC/ MOBC - 1
- ST(P) - 1
Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Jail Warder Posts
- Male - HSLC or Class-X
- Female -Annual examination of Class-VIII or an equivalent examination recognized by the Government
Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
How to Apply for Assam Police Jail Warder Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 05 March to 25 March 2020.
Assam Police Jail Warder Notification PDF
Assam Police Jail Warder Online Application