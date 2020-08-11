Assam Police Recruitment 2020 for 131 Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police has released the recruitment notification to the post of Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator. Assam Police Applications Link will be open on 17 August 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website @slprbassam.in on or before 06 September 2020.

Notification Number - SLPRB/ REC/EJS/2020/129

Important Dates

Starting Date of Assam Police Online Application – 17 August 2020

Last Date of Submitting Assam Police Online Application – 06 September 2020

Assam Police Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 131 Posts

Extension Officer (Industries) Its Equivalent posts - 87

Economic Investigator (E.I) - 24

Junior Assistant (HQ) - 16

Stenographer - 4

Salary:

Extension Officer (Industries) Its Equivalent posts - Rs.14000- Rs.49000 + Grade Pay Rs.8700

Economic Investigator (E.I) - Rs.14000- Rs.49000 + Grade Pay Rs.8700

Junior Assistant (HQ ) - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.6200

Stenographer - 14000-49000 + GP Rs.8700

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator Posts

Extension Officer (Industries): Three years Diploma in Chemical / Mechanical /Civil/ Textile/Computer/Plastic Processing / Food processing / Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Technology from AICTE recognized institute or MCW/ MSW or a Degree from recognized University with advanced proficiency Certificate on Computer Applications/ Industrial Management from a Government recognized University / Institute .

Economic Investigator (E.I): Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with Economics / Statistics as one of the subject.

Junior Assistant (HQ Level): Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University / Institution and having basic computer knowledge such as MS word, MS excel, internet browsing etc.

Stenographer-III (HQ level): Graduate in any stream from a recognized College/ Institution with having National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI in Assam or any other Institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam / Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography having basic computer knowledge such as MS word, MS excel, internet browsing etc.

Age Limit:

Candidate should not be more than 38 years and less than 18 years of age as on 01 January, 2020

Selection Process for Assam Police Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of two phases of Tests (i) First Phase Test and (ii) Second Phase Test.

First Phase Test - It is a written test of 100 marks with 100 questions and will be completely OMR based. Each question will carry 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ (half) mark for each wrong answer

Second Phase Test - It is a computer based test. After completion of the Written Test, post wise merit list will be prepared for each category (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H), EWS) as per vacancies for both males and females on the basis of total marks scored in Written Test. Candidates will be called for Second Phase Test in order of merit at the rate of 5 (five) times the number of posts allotted in respect of each category (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H), & EWS) both males and females.

How to Apply for Assam Police Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator Jobs 2020

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 17 August to 06 September 2020.

Assam Police Notification Download for Steno, JA, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator

Online Application Link - to active on 17 Sep