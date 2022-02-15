Assam Police Recruitment 2022: 487 Vacancies for Constable, Commandar and Driver Posts

Assam Police is hiring 487 Constable, Commander and Driver Posts: Check Important Dates, Vacancy Break-up, Qualification, Selection Process and Other Details.

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Office of the chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released a notice regarding the recruitment of Constables (WO/WT/OPR, Messenger, Carpenter, UB & Dispatch Rider), Squad Commander, and Driver (Operator) in Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. The application process SLPRB Recruitment 2022 will be through online mode from 16 February to 17 March 2022 on slprbassam.in.

A total of 487 vacancies are available of which 470 vacancies are for Constables, 5 for Assistant Squad Commander and 12 for Driver (Operator) Posts. More details on Assam Police Vacancy 2022 such as educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details are below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of online application: 16 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 17 March 2022

Assam Police Vacancy Details

Constable - 470

Constable (WO/WT/OPR) - 441

Constable (UB) - 2

Constable (Messenger) - 14

Constable (Carpenter) - 3

Constable (Dispatch Rider) - 10

Assistant Squad Commander -5

Driver Operator - 12

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Constable, Commander and Driver Posts

Educational Qualification:

Constable (WO/WT/OPR) - 10+2 (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) of 10+2 (Science) examination to apply for the post.

Constable (UB) - HSSLC or Class- XII passed from a recognized Board or Council.

Constable (Messenger) - HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess a valid driving license for LMV,MMV & HMV etc.

Constable (Carpenter) - HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade.

Constable (Dispatch Rider) - HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess a valid driving license for LMV,MMV & HMV etc

Assistant Squad Commander - 12th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) of 10+2 (Science) examination to apply for the post.

Driver Operator - 8th class passed and must possess valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicles) from recognized Authority (Assam State only.

Age Limit:

Constables in APRO & Driver (Operator) in F & ES - 18 to 25 years

Assistant Squad Commander - 20 to 24 years

Physical Conditions

Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC

Height (Minimum) - Male & Transgender: 162.56 cm

Height (Minimum) - Female: 154.94 cm

Chest (Only for Male & Transgender): 80Cm (Expended) 85 Cm (U)

ST(H)/ ST(P)

Height (Minimum) - Male & Transgender: 160.02 cm

Height (Minimum) - Female: 152.40 cm

Chest (Only for Male & Transgender): 78 Cm (Expended) 83 Cm (U)

Selection Process for Assam Police Recruitment

Document Verification Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Driving Test (Skill Test) for the Post Of Driver (Operator) in F&Es and Constable (Messenger) & Constable (Dispatch Rider) in Apro Written Test Extra-Curricular Activities and Special Skills: Oral / Viva- Voce Final Merit Lists

How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2022 ?

Register in the Portal using a valid mobile number. After successful registration, you will get an Assam Police Recruitment ID. Now, apply for any posts advertised through SLPRB by logging in with this ID. Upload Documents and Signature

Application Fee:

No Fee

Assam Police Recruitment Notification Download