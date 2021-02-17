Assam Police SI Final Result 2021 Declared @slprbassam.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Assam Police SI Final Result 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the final result for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) on its website. All such candidates who have appeared in Assam Police SI PET Exam can check Assam Police SI Final Result from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam - slprbassam.in.

It is noted that State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has conducted the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) on 01 February 2021. State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has initiated the recruitment drive for recruitment of 597 posts of Sub Inspector in Assam Police.

All such candidates appeared in the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) round can check their result available on the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for Assam Police SI Final Result 2021







How to Download: Assam Police SI Final Result 2021

Go to official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam i.e. slprbassam.in.

Click on the link - Final selection list in order of merit (category wise) in connection with recruitment of 597 post of SI(UB) in Assam Police pursuant to advt. dated 11-04-2018 and addendum dated 20-10-2018 & 06-11-2019.’

You will get the PDF of the final merit list for male and female candidates available separately.

Download Assam Police SI Result 2021 and save the same for future reference.

It is noted that earlier State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam had invited applications for the recruitment of 597 posts of Sub Inspector in Assam Police.