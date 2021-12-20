Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 for 320 Vacancies: Apply Online from 22 December onwards @slprbassam.in

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released for 320 Vacancies @slprbassam.in. Check application process, educational qualification, vacancy, important dates and other details here.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Office of the chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions in the pay scale of Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible. Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 22 December 2021 to 21 January 2022.

A total of 320 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 314 vacancies are for Sub Inspector (AB) Male & Transgender and 6 are for Sub Inspector (AB) Female. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 21 January 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector (AB) Male & Transgender - 314 Posts

Sub Inspector (AB) Female - 6 Posts

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Candidate should not be more than 24 years and less than 20 years of age

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to sit in a written examination. Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on a merit basis.

Assam Police SI Written Test

The written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR-based. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be a negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in three parts. i.e. Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension, Matters relating to the History and Culture of Assam and India, and General Knowledge.

Number of candidates to be called for PET/PST

Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, OBC/ MOBC, SC, S.T. (P), S.T.(H), Sports Person & EWS) both Male / Transgender and female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis.

Scrutiny of Documents

Call letters and the identity of the candidates through the biometric system will be checked before the qualified candidate is allowed to appear in the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). All original documents along with a set of Photostat copies of candidates who qualify in the PST/ PET will be checked.

Physical Standard Test

After the Call letter and the identity are found correct, the candidates will be asked to appear in the PST. The PST will carry no marks. Measurement of the height, weight, and chest (only for Male & Transgender) of the candidates will be taken after which the candidate will be inspected by a medical officer for preliminary checkup like knocked knee, vision test, color blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities, etc.

Varicose vein shall be considered a temporary disqualification. Once a candidate clears the PST, he/she will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Physical Efficiency Test

Candidates who clear PST will be required to undergo PET. The Physical Efficiency Test will carry 80 marks (Male & Transgender)/ 60 marks (female). It will have FOUR events for Male & Transgender and THREE events for females.

Download Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

How to apply for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit online applications from 22 December to 21 January 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - No Fee