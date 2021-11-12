Assam Rifle Admit Card 2021 Released @assamrifles.gov.in, Download Here

Assam Rifle Admit Card 2021 has been released by Office of the Director General Assam Rifle for Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (skill) Test (TT) and Written Test for the post of Group B & C.

Assam Rifle Admit Card 2021: Office of the Director General Assam Rifle has released the admit card of Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (skill) Test (TT) and Written Test for the post of Group B & C . Candidates who have applied for Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021 can download Assam Rifles Admit Card from the official website - assamrifles.gov.in. However, Assam Rifle Admit Card Link is given below.

The exam for Clerk, Personal Assistant, Cook, Male Safai, Lineman Field & Electrical Fitter Signal, Engineer Equipment Mechanic, Electrician Mechanic Vehicle, Instrument Repairer/ Mechanic, Vehicle Mechanic & Upholster, X-Ray Assistant, Veterinary Field Assistant, Pharmacist & Female Safai, Bridge & Road, Plumber, Surveyor, Barber & Masalchi will start from 01 December 2021 onwards at five nominated centres in Assam and Nagaland.

The candidates should carry their admit card along with Educational Certificate and Mark Sheets', Typing /Short Hand /lTl /Diploma/Degree/Experience Certificate etc as applicable. Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC)', Caste/reservation Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) as applicable, Latest Character Certificate issued by Police Authority, Discharge Certificate (in case of-Ex-servicemen)', No Objection Certificate (NOC) for departmental candidates duly singed by appropriate authority, 10 copies of recent passport size photographs, photo lD proof ie AADHAAR Card/Pan Card/Voter lD card/Driving License etc' and original copy of sys generated online application for PST & PET. The mentioned should be both original and photocopy duly self attested.

The entire process may take 20-30 days to complete PST, PET, Trade Test, Written Test, Detailed Documentation Verification, DME and RME as per applicable.

Assam Rifle Notification was released in the employment newspaper dated 11 September to 17 September 2021. A total of 1230 vacancies are available in various trades of Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2021-22.

How to Download Assam Rifle Admit Card 2021 ?