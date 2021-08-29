Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021: 1230 Vacancies for Group B & C Posts, Apply Online for Technical & Tradesman Rally @assamrifles.gov.in

Office of the Director General Assam Rifle is hiring 1230 Group B & C posts through Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2021-22. Check Details Here

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021 Notification: Office of the Director General Assam Rifle has released a recruitment notification for filling up 1230 vacancies in various trades of Group B & C posts through Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2021-22. Candidates interested to appear for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally are required to fill online application by login to official website of the Assam Rifles assamrifles.gov.in. Assam Rifle Online Application Link is available from 11 September 2021 to 25 October 2021.

The Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Written Examination is tentatively scheduled from 01 Dec 2021 onwards at nominated centres in North Eastern States.

The candidates would be able to check Age Limit, Education Qualification, Qualitative Requirements, Relaxation in Age, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards, Written Examination, Trade (Skill) Test & Detailed Medical Examination (DME) etc and other instructions in detailed advertisement available at official website of the Assam Rifles assamrifles.gov.in and Employment News dated 11 Sep 2021.

Important Dates

Starting of Online Application - 11 September 2021

Last Date of Application - 25 October 2021

PET/PST, Written Examination, Trade (Skill) Test, DME - From 01 December 2021

Assam Rifle Vacancy Details

Total - 1230 Posts

Group B

Grpup C

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifle Group B and Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates would be able to check eligibility details once the notification is available

How to Apply for Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021

Eligibel and interested can apply for the posts through online mode by clicking on “ONLINE APPLICATION” option and follows the instructions given on the Online Application portal of the website.