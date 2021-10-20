Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Assam TET Admit Card 2021 Out for LP and UP @ssa.assam.gov.in, Check Download Link

Assam TET Admit Card 2021 for LP and UP has been released by Department of Education (Elementary) on ssa.assam.gov.in. Check Download Link, Syllabus, Exam Pattern Here.

Created On: Oct 20, 2021 14:24 IST
Assam TET Admit Card 2021

Assam TET Admit Card 2021: Department of Education (Elementary), Government of Assam has released the Assam TET Admit Card for Paper I (Lower Primary) and Paper ll (Upper Primary) on ssa.assam.gov.in/portlets/teacher-eligibility-test. Applicants can download Assam TET 2021 Admit Card from and appear for the exam as per the scheduled mentioned on their admit card. Alternatively, they have the option to download TET Admit Card by login using their Application no / Username and Password on Assam TET Admit Card Link given below:

Assam TET Admit Card 2021 Download Link

The candidates can check steps to download the admit card through this article.

How to Download Assam TET Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Assam TET - ssa.assam.gov.in/portlets/teacher-eligibility-test

Now, click on the link ‘Click here to apply online & download admit card':

It will redirect to a new page where you need to login onto the box given on the page

Download SSA Assam Admit Card

 

