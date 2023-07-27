Atomic Energy Central School (AEC) for TGT, PRT and Prep Teacher Posts, Notice Released at nfc.gov.in

Atomic Energy Central School (AEC): NFC is hiring teachers for Atomic Energy Central School. Check Notification, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy Details and Other Posts.

Atomic Energy Central School (AEC) Recruitment 2023: NFC has published a notification, for the recruitment to the post of Preparatory Teacher, Primary Teacher & TGT on its website -nfc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit the application from 10 AM on 31 JULY 2023 till 07 August 2023.

Notification Details

Notification Number - AECS/Hyd/Advertisement/Cont.Trs./2023/

Important Dates

Application Submission Date - from 10 AM on 31 JULY 2023 till 07 August 2023

AEC School Vacancy Details

PRTs

Prep Teacher

TGTs- PET Female

TGTs English

TGTs- Soc Science

TGTs - Hin/ Skt

TGTs - Maths/Physics

TGT - Bio/Sanskrit

TGTs - Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria for AEC School TGT, PRT and Prep Teacher

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test OR Intermediate OR its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed.) From recognized Institution Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 levels and four years Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) from recognized Institution.OR Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate or its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed) from a Recognized Institution. OR Graduation in any subject and Bachelor’s of Education (B.Ed).

TGT{English) - English as a subject in Graduation in all the three years and B.Ed with English as a teaching subject.

TGT(Social Science) - Graduation in any two of the following subjects in at least two years. History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography and B.Ed. with Social Science or any subject of Social Science as a teaching subject.

TGT(Hindi / Sanskrit) - Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject in Graduation for all three years and B.Ed. With Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject.

For qualification of other posts, check the detailed notice

Age Limit:

PRT/Prep - 40 years

TGTs posts - 45 years

How to Apply for AEC School Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can submit their application at Security Office, DAE Colony, D-Sector Gate, Kamala Nagar, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062.