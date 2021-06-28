Atomic Energy Central School (AEC) Recruitment 2021 for PRT and TGT Posts, Download Notice @nfc.gov.in

NFC has published a notification, for the recruitment to the post of PRT and TGT in Atomic Energy Central Schools, on its website -nfc.gov.in. Check Details Here

Atomic Energy Central School (AEC) Recruitment 2021: NFC has published a notification, for the recruitment to the post of PRT and TGT in Atomic Energy Central Schools, on its website -nfc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and submit the application from 10 AM on 05 July 2021 To 3 PM on 07 July 2021.

Atomic Energy Central School Notification



Notification Details

Notification Number - AECS/Hyd/Advertisement/Cont.Trs./2021/

Important Dates

Application Submission Date - from 10 AM on 05 July 2021 To 3 PM on 07 July 2021

Interview Date and Time

Category Date of Written test Verification of Original Certificates Written Test for the shortlisted candidates Declaration of written Test results Skill Test for those who qualify the written test PRT- Telugu 16.07.2021 8.30 am to 9.30 am 9.30 am to 11.00 am 12.30 pm 1.30 p.m.onwards TGTs – PET-Female 16.07.2021 8.30 am to 9.30 am 9.30 am to 11.00 am 12.30 pm 1.30 p.m.onwards TGTs- English 17.07.2021 8.30 am to 9.30 am 9.30 am to 11.00 am 12.30 pm 1.30 p.m.onwards TGTs- Soc Science 17.07.2021 8.30 am to 9.30 am 9.30 am to 11.00 am 12.30 pm 1.30 p.m.onwards TGTs- Hin/ Skt 17.07.2021 8.30 am to 9.30 am 9.30 am to 11.00 am 12.30 pm 1.30 p.m.onwards

AEC School Vacancy Details

PRT Telugu

TGTs- PET Female

TGTs English

TGTs- Soc Science

TGTsHin/ Skt

Eligibility Criteria for AEC School PRT and TGT Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test OR Intermediate OR its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed.) From recognized Institution Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 levels and four years Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) from recognized Institution.OR Pass in Senior Secondary/Higher Secondary School Certificate Test or Intermediate or its equivalent with Telugu as a subject in +2 level and two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed) from a Recognized Institution. OR Graduation in any subject and Bachelor’s of Education (B.Ed).

TGT{English) - English as a subject in Graduation in all the three years and B.Ed with English as a teaching subject.

TGT(Social Science) - Graduation in any two of the following subjects in at least two years. History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography and B.Ed. with Social Science or any subject of Social Science as a teaching subject.

TGT(Hindi / Sanskrit) - Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject in Graduation for all the three years and B.Ed. With Hindi or Sanskrit as a teaching subject.

TGT(PET) Female - Four years Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education OR Two Years degree in Physical Education after completion of three years graduation in any subject. Proficiency in teaching in English Medium.

Age Limit:

PRT – Telugu - 50 years for women and 40 years for men.

TGTs post - 55 years for women and 45 years for me

How to Apply for AEC School Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can submit their application at Security Office, DAE Colony, D-Sector Gate, Kamala Nagar, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062 from 10 AM on 05 July 2021 To 3 PM on 07 July 2021.