Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 For Managerial Posts: Check Application Process 

Balmer Lawrie has invited online applications for the 27 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited has invited online applications for various posts including Chief Manager, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before April 21, 2023.



Candidates with required educational qualification including Degree in Engineering, AMIE and BSc. Engineering with two years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management can apply for these posts.



Important Date Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 21, 2023

Vacancy Details Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Chief Manager-02

Senior Manager-03

Manager-03

Deputy Manager-05

Assistant Manager-14

Eligibility Criteria Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Engineers: Degree in Engineering, AMIE and BSc. Engineering

Management Graduates: Two [02] years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management / Two years full time MBA/ MSW/ MA (Human

Resource Management & Labour Relations) / MA (Labour Studies and Practice) / MA (Organisation Development, Change and Leadership) / MCA / Corp Communication / Information Technology / Computer Application etc.

Accounts & Finance (A&F): CA/ ICWA



How To Download: Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023



Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window. Download and save it for your future reference.



Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website http://www.balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopening on or before April 21, 2023.