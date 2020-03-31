Banasthali Vidyapith Donates Rs 11 Lakhs to CM COVID-19 Relief Fund

When our country is grappling with Covid-19, the largest residential women’s university of India, Banasthali Vidyapith, has made its humble contribution to the battle against the pandemic by donating Rs 11 lakhs to the Chief Minister Covid-19 Relief Fund. Banasthali is committed to stand firmly with the nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Aditya Shastri said that Banasthali has always remained sensitive to those afflicted by natural calamities and has always been on frontfoot to help in such trying times to the best of its capacity. Previously Banasthali had made a monetary contribution during Kerala floods, Jammu and Kashmir floods, Uttarakhand catastrophe, Gujarat earthquake and other instances. When Tsunami devastated lives in the coastal India, then President of Banasthali Vidyapith Prof (late) Diwakar Shastri himself went to Andaman and Nicobar islands to provide aid to the families of our students from those islands. Keeping up with this tradition, the staff of Banasthali came forward to help to fight Covid-19.

When the entire world is struggling with the Corona pandemic, India is no different. Banasthali is supporting and complying to the advisories released by the government of Rajasthan from time to time. The largest state of the country, Rajasthan, has taken drastic remedial measures to contain the spread of the disease which are being lauded. The lockdown has been effectively implemented. The warfooting at which the state government is working needs large resources and Banasthali’s donation is a humble attempt to this avowed mission.

