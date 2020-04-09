Bangalore Metro Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Controller Posts @bmrc.co.in

Bangalore Metro Recruitment 2020: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended the last date of application for for the post of Sr. Document Controller and Associate Document Controller. Eligible candidates can apply BMRC Recruitment 2020 on or before 30 April 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 04 April 2020

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 April 2020

Bangalore Metro Vacancy Details

Sr. Document Controller – 1 Post

Associate Document Controller – 2 Posts

Pay Scale:

Sr. Document Controller – Rs. 35,910/-

Associate Document Controller – Rs. 26,360/--

Eligibility Criteria for Bangalore Metro Controller Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Sr. Document Controller – The candidate should be First Class Graduate in Any Degree, Post Graduate Preferred. The candidate should have worked minimum 8 years’ Experience, out of which minimum 5 years should be in similar post in Civil Infrastructure Projects/document control

Associate Document Controller – The candidate should be Graduate in Any Degree. The candidate should have worked minimum 5 years’ Experience, out of which minimum 2 years should be in similar post in Civil Infrastructure Projects document control.

For more information, check detailed notification link given below

How to Apply for Bangalore Metro Controller Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.bmrc.co.in and submit the print out of the application to "The General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027" superscribing the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ------ ”. The last date of submitting application is 30 April 2020.

Bangalore Metro Controller Notification PDF



Bangalore Metro Controller Online Application Link