Bank of Baroda BOB Recruitment 2021 for Senior Posts, Apply @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Head, Dy. Head and Vice President Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Head – Business Finance, Head – Internal Controls & Finance Governance, Head – Investor Relations, Dy. Head – Investor Relations, Dy. Head – Financial Accounting,Vice President – Balance Sheet Planning, Vice President – Product Profitability and Vice President – BU Profitability & Expense Management.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 25 June 2021 on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in. The last date for BOB Registration is 15 July 2021.

Candidates can check qualification, experience, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process and other details here.

BOB Notification Download

BOB Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application: 25 June 2021 Last date for submission of application: 15 July 2021

BOB Vacancy Details

Head – Business Finance Head – Internal Controls & Finance Governance Head – Investor Relations, Dy. Head – Investor Relations Dy. Head – Financial Accounting Vice President – Balance Sheet Planning Vice President – Product Profitability Vice President – BU Profitability & Expense Management

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Senior Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Head – Business Finance - Graduate (Any discipline) and MBA (Fin) / CFA / CMA Minimum of 15 Years of work experience, out of which at least 8 years of experience in Business Finance in Bank / NBFC / Financial Inst. Etc. The candidate should have been in leadership role for at least 3 Years

Head – Internal Controls & Finance Governance - Graduate (Any discipline) and CA / CMA Minimum of 15 years of work experience in the area of Internal Controls, Internal Audit & Operational Governance Oversight, out of which at least 6 years’ experience in a Big 4/Large/Leading Accounting Firm. The candidate should have been in leadership role for at least 3 Years in the area of Internal Audit, Controls in a Bank/NBFC

Head – Investor Relations - Graduate (Any discipline) and CA / MBA (preferably in Finance stream) Minimum 15 years of work experience in Investment banking or in Institutional Broking house on institutional sell side. Experience in Investment research shall be preferable. Should be proficient at leading investor engagement. Should be networked with Large Institutional players.

Dy. Head – Investor Relations - Graduate (Any discipline) and CA / MBA (preferably in Finance stream) Minimum 12 years of work experience in BFSI Sector, out of which at least 8 years of experience in Investment Banking / Institutional Broking / Institutional Sales

Dy. Head – Financial Accounting - Graduate (Any discipline) and CA Preference for candidates who are ICWA/CMA Minimum 12 years of work experience in BFSI sector out of which, at least 8 years of experience in a leading/large accounting firm/Bank/BFSI sector preferably as a Senior Financial Accountant or a Senior Accountant.

Vice President – Balance Sheet Planning - Graduate (Any Discipline) and CA / CMA/CFA/ MBA (preferably in Finance stream) Minimum 9 years of work experience in BFSI Sector, out of which at least 6 years’ experience in Business Finance Function / Product Profitability Function / Financial Planning & Analysis

Vice President – Product Profitability - Graduate (Any Discipline) and CA / CMA/CFA/ MBA (preferably in Finance stream) Minimum 9 years of work experience in BFSI Sector, out of which at least 6 years’ experience in Business Finance Function / Product Profitability Function / Financial Planning & Analysis

Vice President – BU Profitability & Expense Management - Graduate (Any Discipline) and CA / CMA/CFA/ MBA (preferably in Finance stream) Minimum 9 years of work experience in BFSI Sector, out of which at least 6 years’ experience in Business Finance Function / BU Profitability/ Expense Management / Financial Planning & Analysis

BOB Manager Age Limit:

Head - 38 years to 45 years Dy. Head - 35 years to 40 years Vice President - 32 years to 40 years

Selection Process for BOB Senior Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method,

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Career Page -> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using the Payment Gateway

Application Fee: