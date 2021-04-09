Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021 for 511 Manager Posts, Apply Online for BOB Jobs @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Sr. Relationship Manager, e – Relationship Manager, Territory Head, Group Head, Product Head – Investment & Research, Head – Operations & Technology, Digital Sales Manager and IT Functional Analyst – Manager to strengthen its Wealth Management Services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 09 April 2021 on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in. The last date for BOB Registration is 29 April 2021.

A total of 511 vacancies are available for qualified and experienced Wealth Management Professionals. Candidates can check qualification, experience, age limit, vacancy break-up, selection process and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application: 09 April 2021 Last date for submission of application: 29 April 2021

BOB Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 511

Sr. Relationship Managers - 407 e – Relationship Managers - 50 Territory Heads - 44 Group Heads - 6 Product Head – Investment & Research - 1 Head – Operations & Technology - 1 Digital Sales Manager - 1 IT Functional Analyst – Manager - 1

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Manager Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Sr. Relationship Managers - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 3 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies e – Relationship Managers - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 2 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies OR 2 years’ experience in sales/ services of High Value financial products through digital medium (telephone/video or web). Territory Heads - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 6 years of experience in Relationship Management in Wealth Management out of which minimum 2 years as a Team Lead Group Heads - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. · Minimum 10 Years of experience in managing sales in Wealth Management/Retail Banking/ Investments in the financial service industry. · Should have managed a large team of Relationship Managers & Team Leads at Regional Level at least for 5 years Product Head – Investment & Research - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 7 years of experience as Investments product/advisory /strategy Manager Head – Operations & Technology - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 10 Years of experience in financial services, investment and private banking out of which minimum 8 years of experience in setting up and Managing Mid Office, Back Office and Branch Operations of Wealth Management set up. Digital Sales Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 5 years of experience in driving sales of investment products through digital channel. IT Functional Analyst – Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. Minimum 5 years of experience in building and managing a technology platform and infrastructure in a wealth management set up.

BOB Manager Age Limit:

Sr. Relationship Managers - 24 years to 35 years e – Relationship Managers - 23 years to 35 years Territory Heads - 27 years to 40 years Group Heads - 31 years to 45 years Product Head – Investment & Research - 28 years to 45 years Head – Operations & Technology - 31 years to 45 years Digital Sales Manager - 26 years to 40 years IT Functional Analyst – Manager - 26 years to 35 years

Selection Process for BOB Manager Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method,

How to Apply for BOB Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates visit official website www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Career Page -> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Application Fee:

General and OBC candidates - Rs. 600/- (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) r SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates - Rs. 100/-(Intimation charges only – Non Refundable) plus applicable GST & transaction charges

Bank of Baroda Notification Download

Bank of Baroda Online Application Link

