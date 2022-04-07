Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 for 100 Agriculture Marketing Officer and AVP Posts Across India, Apply @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda OR BOB is hiring 100 Agriculture Marketing Officers and AVPs. Candidates can check notification, application link, vacancy and other details here.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Marketing Officer (AMO) and Assistant Vice President (AVP)– Acquisition & Relationship Manager on its website -bankofbaroda.in .

There are be 100 vacancies out of which 47 are for Agriculture Marketing Officer and 53 are for Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management.

Candidates should that the bank is re-inviting the applications for AVP Posts for Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune and for AMO Posts for Patna, Chennai, Mangaluru, New Delhi, Rajkot, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Kolkata, Meerut and Ahmedabad. Candidates who have applied earlier should not submit their applications again.

BOB AMO Notification Download

BOB AMO Online Application Link

BOB AVP Notification Download

BOB AVP Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 26 April 2022

Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details

Agriculture Marketing Officers - 47

Patna - 4

Chennai - 3

Mangaluru - 2

New Delhi - 1

Rajkot - 2

Chandigarh - 4

Ernakulam - 2

Kolkata - 3

Meerut - 3

Ahmedabad - 2

Assistant Vice President - 53 Posts

Ahmedabad

Baroda

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Chennai

Jaipur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

New Delhi

Pune

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management (Min 2 Year course) /CA.

Agriculture Marketing Officer - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture from University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE and 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma 1. MBA - Rural Management 2. Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management 3. MBA - Agri Business Management 4. MBA - Agri-Business & Rural Development 5. Post Graduate Diploma in Management : Food Processing and Business Management 6. Post Graduate Diploma in Management : Agricultural Export & Business Management 7. Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness and plantation management program 8. Post Graduate Diploma in Forest Management 9. Post Graduate Diploma in Agri Business Management (PGDM-ABM).

Experience:

AVP - Min. 5 Years of Work Experience with atleast a) 3 years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / in Sales/Relationship Management in Cash Management Services OR years in a B2B/B2C Payment Company in Corporate / Bank sales role.

AMO - Minimum 03 Years of experience in marketing and generating lead in Agriculture and Allied Industries business in BFSI Sector

Age Limit:

AMO - 25 to 40 years

AVP - 26 to 40 years

BOB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply ?