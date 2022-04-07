Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 for 100 Agriculture Marketing Officer and AVP Posts Across India, Apply @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Marketing Officer (AMO) and Assistant Vice President (AVP)– Acquisition & Relationship Manager on its website -bankofbaroda.in .
There are be 100 vacancies out of which 47 are for Agriculture Marketing Officer and 53 are for Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management.
Candidates should that the bank is re-inviting the applications for AVP Posts for Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune and for AMO Posts for Patna, Chennai, Mangaluru, New Delhi, Rajkot, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Kolkata, Meerut and Ahmedabad. Candidates who have applied earlier should not submit their applications again.
BOB AMO Online Application Link
BOB AVP Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 26 April 2022
Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details
Agriculture Marketing Officers - 47
- Patna - 4
- Chennai - 3
- Mangaluru - 2
- New Delhi - 1
- Rajkot - 2
- Chandigarh - 4
- Ernakulam - 2
- Kolkata - 3
- Meerut - 3
- Ahmedabad - 2
Assistant Vice President - 53 Posts
- Ahmedabad
- Baroda
- Bengaluru
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Jaipur
- Kolkata
- Lucknow
- Mumbai
- New Delhi
- Pune
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management (Min 2 Year course) /CA.
- Agriculture Marketing Officer - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture from University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE and 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma 1. MBA - Rural Management 2. Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management 3. MBA - Agri Business Management 4. MBA - Agri-Business & Rural Development 5. Post Graduate Diploma in Management : Food Processing and Business Management 6. Post Graduate Diploma in Management : Agricultural Export & Business Management 7. Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness and plantation management program 8. Post Graduate Diploma in Forest Management 9. Post Graduate Diploma in Agri Business Management (PGDM-ABM).
Experience:
- AVP - Min. 5 Years of Work Experience with atleast a) 3 years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / in Sales/Relationship Management in Cash Management Services OR years in a B2B/B2C Payment Company in Corporate / Bank sales role.
- AMO - Minimum 03 Years of experience in marketing and generating lead in Agriculture and Allied Industries business in BFSI Sector
Age Limit:
- AMO - 25 to 40 years
- AVP - 26 to 40 years
BOB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply ?
- Go to Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.co.in then visist the ‘Career Page’
- Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ Recruitment for various positions in Cash Management on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis
- Now, click on ‘Apply Now’
- Provide your details