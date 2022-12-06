Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Recruitment 2022: 551 Vacancies for Officers @bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Recruitment 2022: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has announced the vacancies for recrutiment of Officers in Scale 2, Scale 3, Scale 4 and Scale 5 for the project 2023-24. These vacancies are available for Assistant General Manager (AGM), Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and Torex/Treasury Officer.
Out of the total vacancies, 400 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 2 and 100 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 3.
Interested persons can grab this opportunity by submitting their application online on the official website of the bank from 06 December to 23 December 2022. The direct link to apply for BOM Recruitment 2022 is also available in this article.
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment Notification Download 2022
Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 06 December 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 23 December 2022
Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Officer Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Vacancies
|AGM Board Secretary & Corporate Governance
|1
|AGM Digital Banking
|1
|AGM Management Information System (MIS)
|1
|Chief Manager Management Information System (MIS)
|1
|Chief Manager Market Economic Analyst
|1
|Chief Manager Digital Banking
|2
|Chief Manager Information System Audit
|1
|Chief Manager Information Security Officer
|1
|Chief Manager Credit
|15
|Chief Manager Disaster Management
|1
|Chief Manager Public Relations and Corporate Communication
|1
|Generalist Officer Scale 2
|100
|Generalist Officer Scale 3
|400
|Forex/Treasury Officer
|25
Eligibility Criteria for BOM Officer Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- AGM - Board Secretary & Corporate Governance - CS with 12 years of experience.
- AGM Digital Marketing - Bachelor’s/Master’s Engineer Degree in IT/CS with a minimum of 50% in aggregate of all semesters and 12 years of experience.
- AGM MIS - Bachelor’s/Master’s Engineer Degree in IT/CS with a minimum of 50% in aggregate of all semesters and 12 years of experience.
- Chief Manager MIS - Master’s/Bachelor’s Engineer Degree in IT/Computer Science with a minimum of all semesters and 10 years of experience.
- Chief Manager Market Economic Analyst - MA in Economics and 10 years of experience.
- Chief Manager Digital Banking - B.E/B.Tech with 50% marks and 10 years of experience.
- Chief Manager Information System Audit - B.E/B.Tech in CS/MCA/M.Sc. with minimum 55% marks and 10 years of experience.
- Chief Manager Information Security Officer - Bachelor/Master Engineering with 50% marks and 10 years of experience.
- Chief Manager Credit - Graduate from a recognized university with professional qualification of CA/CWA/CFA and Post Graduate Degree with 50% marks. 10 years of experience.
- Chief Manager Disaster Management - Master's or above degree in Disaster Management from TISS with 50% marks and 10 years of experience.
- Chief Manager Public Relations and Corporate Communication - Graduate and 2 years MMS Marketing/Two years Full Time MBA Marketing/Two years Full time PGDBA/PGDMB/PGPM/PGDM with specialization in Marketing. 10 years of experience.
- Generalist Officer MMGS Scale 2 - Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks with 3 years of experience
- Generalist Officer MMGS Scale 3 - Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks with 3 years of experience
- Forex/Treasury Officer - Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks and knowledge of computer and Post Graduate Degree in Business/Management/Finance/Banking and 4 years of experience.
BOM Officer Selection Process
- The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam which will be conducted through IBPS.
- Candidates who would qualify in the online exam will be called for the interview round.
How to Apply BOM Officer Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the website of the Bank of Maharashtra which is bankofmaharashtra.in and click on 'Careers' then 'Recruitment Process' - 'Current Openings'
- It will open the link 'Online Application for recruitment of 'Recruitment of Officers in Scale II, III, IV& V Project 2023-24'
- Now, click on 'Apply Online'
- Register yourself
- Valid your details and save your application
- Proceed to Upload, Signature, Left Thumb Impression and hand written declaration
- Fill Other Details
- Modify details, if any
- Click on 'Complete Registration' after verifying details