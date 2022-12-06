Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Recruitment 2022: 551 Vacancies for Officers @bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Recruitment 2022: Bank of Maharashtra published the notification for 551 Officer Posts. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Vacancy Details Here.

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Recruitment 2022: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has announced the vacancies for recrutiment of Officers in Scale 2, Scale 3, Scale 4 and Scale 5 for the project 2023-24. These vacancies are available for Assistant General Manager (AGM), Chief Manager, Generalist Officer and Torex/Treasury Officer.

Out of the total vacancies, 400 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 2 and 100 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Grade 3.

Interested persons can grab this opportunity by submitting their application online on the official website of the bank from 06 December to 23 December 2022. The direct link to apply for BOM Recruitment 2022 is also available in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 December 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 23 December 2022

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) Officer Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancies AGM Board Secretary & Corporate Governance 1 AGM Digital Banking 1 AGM Management Information System (MIS) 1 Chief Manager Management Information System (MIS) 1 Chief Manager Market Economic Analyst 1 Chief Manager Digital Banking 2 Chief Manager Information System Audit 1 Chief Manager Information Security Officer 1 Chief Manager Credit 15 Chief Manager Disaster Management 1 Chief Manager Public Relations and Corporate Communication 1 Generalist Officer Scale 2

100 Generalist Officer Scale 3

400 Forex/Treasury Officer 25

Eligibility Criteria for BOM Officer Recruitment 2022



Educational Qualification:

AGM - Board Secretary & Corporate Governance - CS with 12 years of experience.

AGM Digital Marketing - Bachelor’s/Master’s Engineer Degree in IT/CS with a minimum of 50% in aggregate of all semesters and 12 years of experience.

AGM MIS - Bachelor’s/Master’s Engineer Degree in IT/CS with a minimum of 50% in aggregate of all semesters and 12 years of experience.

Chief Manager MIS - Master’s/Bachelor’s Engineer Degree in IT/Computer Science with a minimum of all semesters and 10 years of experience.

Chief Manager Market Economic Analyst - MA in Economics and 10 years of experience.

Chief Manager Digital Banking - B.E/B.Tech with 50% marks and 10 years of experience.

Chief Manager Information System Audit - B.E/B.Tech in CS/MCA/M.Sc. with minimum 55% marks and 10 years of experience.

Chief Manager Information Security Officer - Bachelor/Master Engineering with 50% marks and 10 years of experience.

Chief Manager Credit - Graduate from a recognized university with professional qualification of CA/CWA/CFA and Post Graduate Degree with 50% marks. 10 years of experience.

Chief Manager Disaster Management - Master's or above degree in Disaster Management from TISS with 50% marks and 10 years of experience.

Chief Manager Public Relations and Corporate Communication - Graduate and 2 years MMS Marketing/Two years Full Time MBA Marketing/Two years Full time PGDBA/PGDMB/PGPM/PGDM with specialization in Marketing. 10 years of experience.

Generalist Officer MMGS Scale 2 - Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks with 3 years of experience

Generalist Officer MMGS Scale 3 - Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks with 3 years of experience

Forex/Treasury Officer - Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks and knowledge of computer and Post Graduate Degree in Business/Management/Finance/Banking and 4 years of experience.

BOM Officer Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of an online exam which will be conducted through IBPS.

Candidates who would qualify in the online exam will be called for the interview round.

How to Apply BOM Officer Recruitment 2022 ?