Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download BOM GM Call Letter Here

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card 2022 link is available at bankofmaharashtra.in. Check Download Link and Exam Date Here.

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card 2022: Bank of Maharashtra (BOB) has issued admit card for all those candidates who have applied for Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Recruitment of 500 Generalist Officer Posts in Scale 2 and 3. Such candidates can download Bank of Maharashtra Admit Card from the official website bankofmaharashtra.in and appear in the online exam on 13 March 2022.

However, they can also provided Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card Link below:

How to Download Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of BOM and then ‘Career Section’

Click on ‘Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Admit Card Link’

Download BOM Admit Card

BOM Generalist Officer Application Link was available from 05 February 2022 to 22 February 2022.