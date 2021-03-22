Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 150 General Officer Posts: Apply Online @bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Bank of Maharashtra has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Officer . Candidates can apply online for Maharashtra Bank General Officer Recruitment on its official website bankofmaharashtra.in from today i.e. on 22 March 2021. The last date for submitting Bank of BOM Applications is 06 April 2021.

A total of 150 vacancies are available General Officer Scale 2 on PAN India basis and the selected candidates CAN be posted anywhere in India as a Branch Manager / Officer as per Bank’s requirement.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for online exam.

The Candidates should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility criteria. Their candidature at all the stages of recruitment process will be purely provisional subject to satisfying prescribed eligibility criteria mentioned in this advertisement.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application - 22 March 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 06 April 2021

Bank of Maharashtra Vacancy Details

General Officer Scale 2 – 150 Posts

SC - 22 ST - 11 OBC - 40 EWS -15 UR - 62

Bank of Maharashtra General Officer Salary:

Rs. 48170 – (1740/1) - 49910 – (1990/10) – 69810.

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Maharashtra General Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Officer Scale 2 – Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD). Passing of JAIIB & CAIIB is desirable. OR Professional qualification like CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies

Experience:

Post qualification Work Experience of 3 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Experience in Credit related areas / Branch Head / Incharge is preferable.

Bank of Maharashtra General Officer Age Limit:

25 to 35 years

Selection Process for Bank of Maharashtra General Officer

The selection will be done on the basis of online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking.

The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination and Interview and accordingly a merit list shall be prepared for selection of candidates.

Bank of Maharashtra General Officer Admit Card

The candidates should download their call letter for Examination / GD & Interview and an information handout by entering their registration number and password / date of birth from the Bank's website. NO HARD COPY OF THE CALL LETTER / INFORMATION HANDOUT WILL BE SENT BY POST.

How to Apply for the Bank of Maharashtra General Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online on Bank’s website www.bankofmaharashtra.in and click on the ‘Careers ’ Recruitment Process Current Openings to open the link “Online application for recruitment of “GENERALIST OFFICERS IN SCALE II 2021-22” and then click on the option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen

Application Fee:

UR / EWS / OBC - Rs. 1180

SC/ST - Rs. 118

Bank of Maharashtra General Officer Notification

Bank of Maharashtra General Officer Online Application Link