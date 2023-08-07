BARC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Junior Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility

BARC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released notification for 105 Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) on its official website. Out of 105 JRF posts, candidates have opportunity to apply for different disciplined including Physical, Chemical and Life Sciences.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.
Under the selection process for BARC JRF recruitment 2023, applications will be scrutinized and candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their academic performance and score obtained in the national qualifying exams. Interview tentatively will be held in the month of September/October, 2023 .
You can check all the details including recruitment process, eligibility, age limit and others here.
BARC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 4, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 31, 2023
- Interview (tentative dates): September/October, 2023
BARC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Junior Research Fellowships (JRF)-105
- Discipline
- Physical Sciences
- Chemical Sciences
- Life Sciences
BARC Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications
Candidates should have consistently good academic record and should have secured minimum of 60% aggregate in B.Sc. and 55% aggregate in M.Sc. from a recognised University.
Candidates those who have completed and awaiting the final results of M.Sc. Degree may also apply.
Candidates with five years integrated M.Sc. degree should have secured minimum of 55% aggregate in M.Sc./B.S.-M.S. (Dual degree).
M.Sc. / Integrated M. Sc is the eligible qualification with the subjects mentioned in the notification.
In addition to the above, only those candidates who have appeared and successfully cleared atleast one of the qualifying examinations will be shortlisted including with valid UGC-CSIR-NET Fellowship (SLET/ Lectureship is not eligible)/JEST score/ ICMR-JRF Test, ICAR-JRF Test/DBT-JRB Biotechnology Eligibility Test/GATE Score in Physics/ Chemistry /Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
BARC Recruitment 2023: Fellowship
- Rs. 31,000/- per month (For two years)
- Rs. 35000/- per month (consolidated) (Third year onwards)
- Rs. 40,000/- per year.
BARC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
The candidate should be less than 28 years of age as on last date for receipt of application.
BARC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
BARC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
|Post Name
|Junior Research Fellowships (JRF)
|Number of Posts
|105
|Application mode
|Online
|Last date to apply
|August 31, 2023
|Official website
|https://recruit.barc.gov.in
How To Apply For BARC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website- https://recruit.barc.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link detailed information about online submission of application on the home page.
- Step 3: Get the link for procedure for payment of application fee and others.
- Step 4: Read the instructions given on Home page of the website by clicking the option ‘How to
apply’.
- Step 5: Candidate should not submit multiple applications.
- Step 6: Candidate is required to fill up personal details and details of discipline applied for etc.
- Step 7: Indicate all their educational and professional qualifications under the column ‘educational & professional qualifications.
- Step 8: Please take a print out of the application for future reference.