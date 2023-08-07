BARC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Junior Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility

BARC JRF Recruitment 2023: BARC has invited application for the 105 Junior Research Fellowships (JRF)posts on its official website-recruit.barc.gov.in. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

BARC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released notification for 105 Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) on its official website. Out of 105 JRF posts, candidates have opportunity to apply for different disciplined including Physical, Chemical and Life Sciences.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.

Under the selection process for BARC JRF recruitment 2023, applications will be scrutinized and candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their academic performance and score obtained in the national qualifying exams. Interview tentatively will be held in the month of September/October, 2023 .

You can check all the details including recruitment process, eligibility, age limit and others here.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 4, 2023

Closing date of application: August 31, 2023

Interview (tentative dates): September/October, 2023

BARC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellowships (JRF)-105

Discipline

Physical Sciences

Chemical Sciences

Life Sciences

BARC Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have consistently good academic record and should have secured minimum of 60% aggregate in B.Sc. and 55% aggregate in M.Sc. from a recognised University.

Candidates those who have completed and awaiting the final results of M.Sc. Degree may also apply.

Candidates with five years integrated M.Sc. degree should have secured minimum of 55% aggregate in M.Sc./B.S.-M.S. (Dual degree).

M.Sc. / Integrated M. Sc is the eligible qualification with the subjects mentioned in the notification.

In addition to the above, only those candidates who have appeared and successfully cleared atleast one of the qualifying examinations will be shortlisted including with valid UGC-CSIR-NET Fellowship (SLET/ Lectureship is not eligible)/JEST score/ ICMR-JRF Test, ICAR-JRF Test/DBT-JRB Biotechnology Eligibility Test/GATE Score in Physics/ Chemistry /Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Fellowship

Rs. 31,000/- per month (For two years)

Rs. 35000/- per month (consolidated) (Third year onwards)

Rs. 40,000/- per year.



BARC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidate should be less than 28 years of age as on last date for receipt of application.

BARC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

BARC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Post Name Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) Number of Posts 105 Application mode Online Last date to apply August 31, 2023 Official website https://recruit.barc.gov.in

How To Apply For BARC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.