BARC OCES Admit Card 2023 Download Link Out @barcocesexam.in, Check Direct Link, Exam Date

BARC OCES Admit Card 2023 : BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the OCES/DGFS-2023 on its official website-barcocesexam.in. Check download link here.

BARC OCES Admit Card 2023 Download: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the One Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2023-2024 (OCES-2023) and Two-Year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates for the years 2023-2025 (DGFS-2023) on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the OCES-2023 and DGFS-2023 can download their Admit Card from the official website-barcocesexam.in.

However BARC OCES DGFS Admit Card 2023 download link is given below and you can download the same after clicking the link given below.

BARC OCES Admit Card 2023

To download the BARC OCES Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Email Id and Date of Birth as a password to the link on the home page.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for One Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2023-2024 (OCES-2023) and Two-Year DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme for Engineering Graduates for the years 2023-2025 (DGFS-2023) can download their BARC Scientific Officer Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials.

BARC OCES Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link

According to the notice released earlier, the written exam for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2023-2024/DGFS-2023 will be held in the month of April.

You can download the BARC Scientific Officer Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BARC OCES DGFS Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website - nrbapply.formflix.com/home

Step 2: Click on link concerned link displaying on the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials including ‘Application No’, Date of Birth on the link on the home page.

Step 4: Enter your ‘Security Code’ to the link.

Step 5: Download BARC OCES 2023 Admit Card and save the same for future reference.