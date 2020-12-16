BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020-21 for 160 Vacancies, Apply @barc.gov.in, Download BARC Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

BARC Recruitment 2020-21: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Stipendiary Trainee in Tarapur and kalpakkam. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at barc.gov.in.

The candidates can apply for BARC Stipendiary Trainee 2021 from 15 December to 31 January 2021. Around 160 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidate should read the instructions in the advertisement and online application form carefully before making any entry or selecting any option. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 31 January 2021

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (Group B) - 50 Posts

Disciplines:

Mechanical - 13 Posts

Electrical - 6 Posts

Chemical - 7 Posts

Civil- 13 Posts

Electronics- 3 Posts

Instrumentation- 4 Posts

Chemistry - 4 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II (Group C) - 106 Posts

Disciplines:

Plant Operator - 15 Posts

A/C Mechanic - 1 Post

Fitter- 45 Posts

Welder - 5 Posts

Electrician - 6 Posts

Electronic Mechanic - 11 Posts

Machinist - 3 Posts

Instrument Mechanic - 13 Posts

Welder (GMAW & GTAW) - 1 Post

Mechanical Diesel - 3 Posts

Machinist Grinder - 2 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 1 Post

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I (Group B) - 50 Posts

Disciplines:

Mechanical - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Electrical - Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Chemical - Diploma in Chemical Engineering

Civil- Diploma in Civil Engineering

Electronics- Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Instrumentation- Diploma in Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation Engineering/Instrumentation Technology/Instrumentation & Control Engineering

Chemistry - Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. (Chemistry as principal and Physics and Mathematics as subsidiary subjects).

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II (Group C) - 106 Posts

Disciplines:

Plant Operator - HSc in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

A/C Mechanic, Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Machinist, Instrument Mechanic, Welder (GMAW & GTAW), Mechanical Diesel, Machinist Grinder - SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS trade certificate in A/C Mechanic/ Fitter/ Welder/ Electrician/ Electronic Mechanic/ Machinist/Instrument Mechanic/ Welder (GMAW>AW)/Mechanic Diesel/Machinist Grinder. NTC (ITI pass out) or NAC of two years certificate required.

Laboratory Assistant - HSC in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate OR SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60 % marks in aggregate PLUS trade certificate in Laboratory Assistant.NTC (ITI pass out) or NAC of two years certificate required.

BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Here

BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online (Registration)

BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online (Login)

Official Website

How to apply for BARC Stipendiary Trainee Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 to 31 January 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.