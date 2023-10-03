Bastar University Result 2023 OUT at smkvbastar.ac.in: Download BVVJDP UG, PG Main, and Reval Marksheet

Bastar University Result 2023 Released: Shaheed Mahendra Karma Vishwavidyalaya has recently published the results for various UG, and PG programs like B.A, B.Sc, M.Sc, M.A, B.Ed main and reval examinations. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download Bastar University Result 2023 PDF here.

Bastar University Results 2023

How to Check Bastar University Results?

Bastar University Students can check their annual revaluation and main exam results for various semesters of UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the SMKV result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - smkvbastar.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ section available there.

Step 4: Result hour page will open.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 6: Enter the roll number or name and click on ‘Search’.

Step 7: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Shaheed Mahendra Karma Vishwavidyalaya: Highlights

Shaheed Mahendra Karma Vishwavidyalaya also known as Bastar University is located in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. It was established in 2008. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

SMKV offers diploma, UG, PG, programs in various disciplines like Management Studies, Anthropology, Biotechnology, Computer Application, Education, English, Forestry & Wildlife, Physical Education, Political Science, Rural Technology, and Social Work.