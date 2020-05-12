BBA Entrance Exam Syllabus – Section-wise Preparation Strategy| Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

Bachelor’s of Business Administration (BBA) is a popular undergraduate level Management course for which thousands of aspirants apply every year to seek admission in top colleges/universities across India. Be it IIMs, University of Delhi or other top universities such as NMIMS University, Symbiosis University, GGSIPU, BHU, every state university offers a BBA degree as the demand for the professional course after completion of 10+2 level is high among the aspirants. In addition, top BBA institutes offer several BBA specialisations as well that aims to build focus right at the UG level. However, to seek admission in the BBA course, aspirants need to appear for an entrance test organised by several universities at individual level.

Our expert Mr. Kumar Abhiskek Pathak from IMS Learning Resource shares insights about section-wise preparation strategy to crack the BBA entrance exam. With not much difference in the exam syllabus the preparation for all major BBA entrance exams remains more or less the same. In this article, he turns the spotlight on important highlights of each BBA entrance exam so that aspirants prepare an effective strategy to crack the targeted exam with a good score. Let’s find out section-wise preparation strategy to crack BBA entrance exams here:-

Section-wise Preparation Strategy for Undergraduate Courses

BBA entrance exams have a common pattern wherein generally questions from four major sections are seen in the question paper. Alongside, most of the entrance exams are conducted in online/computer-based mode. Therefore, the duration for the test ranges from 120 minutes to 150 minutes in most of the cases. Take a look at 4 sections covered in the exam for which you need to prepare thoroughly:-

English (Verbal Ability)

Quantitative Ability

Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge

Quantitative Aptitude Section Syllabus

To prepare for the Quant/Maths section, candidates have to be well-versed with the concepts of Mathematics upto class 10th atleast. For exams such as DU JAT (Delhi University), NMAT (Narsee Munjee University) and IPMAT (IIM’s BBA Entrance exam), questions upto class 12th might be asked. It has also been observed that Data Interpretation generally comes along with Quantitative Ability in the BBA entrance exams.

IP University’s IPU CET BBA entrance exam is the only exam that doesn’t carry questions from Math section.

English/ Verbal Ability Exam Syllabus

The English Section of all the major BBA entrance exams, comprise of questions from the below mentioned topics:-

Sentence corrections,

Grammar & Vocabulary,

Analogies

Synonyms and Antonyms

Parajumbles, and

Reading Comprehension

The IPU CET which is IP University’s BBA entrance exam has a section called, ‘Management & Business Communication’ which is unique in comparison to other BBA Exams. This section is a refined version of English Section to test the aptitude of the candidates.

Logical Reasoning Exam Syllabus

The logical reasoning section in the BBA entrance exam is loaded with questions from the topics as under:-

Number Test

Sequence and Series

Statement and Assumptions

Coding and Decoding

Statement and Conclusions

Analogy Test

Venn Diagrams

Alphabet Test

More or less the topics may vary depending upon the difficulty level of the exam.

General Awareness Exam Syllabus - Highlights

General Awareness, Business Awareness, or General Knowledge, is one or the same section in most of the BBA entrance exams. The GK section is divided into Static and current GK questions. Some exams carry 60% static GK questions and 40% current affairs questions and other carry vice versa. Take a look at the topics that you can prepare for the upcoming exams:-

Business Awareness

Science and Technology

Brands and Logos

Famous Personalities

Awards

Economics and Policies

Sports

Current Affairs (Last 1 year)

