Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Check Key Dates for top PDGM Exams including IPMAT, DU JAT, IPUCET, NPAT, SET, IPMAT Rohtak, Etc

Check the complete schedule of upcoming BBA Entrance Exam 2021 including Key Dates for IPMAT, DU JAT, IPUCET, NPAT, SET, JIPMAT, IPMAT Rohtak and others here.

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 14:40 IST
BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Check Key Dates
BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Check Key Dates

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Bachelor of Business Administration Degree (BBA) is one of the most popular courses after class 12th. With a BBA degree, candidates will get job opportunities in various sectors like Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Education to name a few. It is a three-year professional undergraduate course and candidates from any stream - humanities, science, arts and commerce can pursue it. BBA is offered by many top colleges like IIMs, Symbiosis International Deemed University, NMIMS Mumbai, Christ University, etc. 

Those planning to pursue the BBA programme must prepare for the entrance exams conducted by colleges for admission.  In order to do so, they must be aware of the application, admit card, exam dates of the BBA entrance exam. To make this easy for them, here we have provided BBA exam calendar 2021 for the candidates to check the dates of all the important BBA entrance exams. They can go through the table to know about the entrance exam dates held by different colleges. 

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: IPMAT Indore Important Dates 

Events

IPMAT Indore Important Dates

IPMAT Registration

23rd March 2021

Last to apply for IPMAT

31st May 2021

IPMAT Application Correction Window

7th to 8th June 2021 till 5 pm

IPMAT admit card

1st July 2021

IPMAT Indore Exam

16th July 2021

IPMAT Result for PI 

23rd July 2021

Personal Assessment (PA)

To be notified

Announcement of Provisional Admissions Offers

To be notified 

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: IPMAT Rohtak Important Dates 

Events

IPMAT Rohtak Important Dates

IPMAT Rohtak Registration

15th February 2021

Last to apply for IPMAT

11th May 2021

IPMAT Rohtak Application Correction Window

13th to 19th May 2021

IPMAT admit card

July 2021

IPMAT Rohtak Exam

17th July 2021

IPMAT Rohtak Result 

24th July 2021

IPMAT 2021 Personal Interview admit card

29th July 2021

IPM Admissions Edit window

1st to 8th August 2021

Release of IPM Selection List

To be notified 

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: DU JAT (DUET) Important Dates 

Events

DU JAT Important Dates

DU JAT Notification

2nd August 2021

DUET Registration

2nd August 2021

Last to apply for DU JAT

31st August 2021

Delhi University JAT admit card

September 2021 

DU JAT Exam

27th September 2021

DU JAT Answer Key (Provisional)

8th October 2021

Last date to challenge DU JAT answer key

10th October 2021

DU JAT Result 2021 

To be notified 

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Symbiosis SET Important Dates 

Events

Symbiosis SET Important Dates

Symbiosis SET Registration

18th February 2021

Last to apply for Symbiosis SET

28th June 2021

Symbiosis SET admit card

29th June to 1st July 2021

Symbiosis SET Exam

10th to 13th July 2021

Last date for payment for SCMS - Pune (Offline and Online)

24th July 2021

Symbiosis SET Result

27th July 2021

Released the list of shortlisted candidates for General (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) 

30th July 2021

Online Personal Interaction (PI) Dates

6th to 12th August 2021

Release of Merit List

18th August 2021 

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: IPUCET BBA Important Dates 

Events

IPUCET BBA Important Dates

GGSIPU BBA Registration

8th June 2021

Last to apply for IPUCET BBA

7th August 2021

IPUCET BBA admit card

23rd August 2021

IPU CET BBA Exam

29th August 2021

IPU CET BBA Result

To be notified 

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: SRCC GBO Important Dates 

Events

SRCC GBO Important Dates

Registration for SRCC GBO

20th December 2021

Last to fill application for SRCC GBO

6th February 2021

SRCC GBO admit card

23rd February 2021

SRCC GBO Exam

6th March 2021

SRCC GBO Result

4th May 2021

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: NPAT Important Dates 

Events

NPAT Important Dates

Registration for NPAT

16th February 2021

Last to fill application for NPAT

20th June 2021

NPAT BBA admit card

24th June 2021

NPAT Exam

27th June, 2nd July and 3rd July 2021

NPAT Result (1st Merit List)

15th July 2021

Payment of fees for first merit list of NPAT

16th to 22nd July 2021

Cat Percentile Predictor 2021

Talk to Us!

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.