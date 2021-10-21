BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Check Key Dates for top PDGM Exams including IPMAT, DU JAT, IPUCET, NPAT, SET, IPMAT Rohtak, Etc

Check the complete schedule of upcoming BBA Entrance Exam 2021 including Key Dates for IPMAT, DU JAT, IPUCET, NPAT, SET, JIPMAT, IPMAT Rohtak and others here.

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Bachelor of Business Administration Degree (BBA) is one of the most popular courses after class 12th. With a BBA degree, candidates will get job opportunities in various sectors like Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Education to name a few. It is a three-year professional undergraduate course and candidates from any stream - humanities, science, arts and commerce can pursue it. BBA is offered by many top colleges like IIMs, Symbiosis International Deemed University, NMIMS Mumbai, Christ University, etc.

Those planning to pursue the BBA programme must prepare for the entrance exams conducted by colleges for admission. In order to do so, they must be aware of the application, admit card, exam dates of the BBA entrance exam. To make this easy for them, here we have provided BBA exam calendar 2021 for the candidates to check the dates of all the important BBA entrance exams. They can go through the table to know about the entrance exam dates held by different colleges.

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: IPMAT Indore Important Dates

Events IPMAT Indore Important Dates IPMAT Registration 23rd March 2021 Last to apply for IPMAT 31st May 2021 IPMAT Application Correction Window 7th to 8th June 2021 till 5 pm IPMAT admit card 1st July 2021 IPMAT Indore Exam 16th July 2021 IPMAT Result for PI 23rd July 2021 Personal Assessment (PA) To be notified Announcement of Provisional Admissions Offers To be notified

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: IPMAT Rohtak Important Dates

Events IPMAT Rohtak Important Dates IPMAT Rohtak Registration 15th February 2021 Last to apply for IPMAT 11th May 2021 IPMAT Rohtak Application Correction Window 13th to 19th May 2021 IPMAT admit card July 2021 IPMAT Rohtak Exam 17th July 2021 IPMAT Rohtak Result 24th July 2021 IPMAT 2021 Personal Interview admit card 29th July 2021 IPM Admissions Edit window 1st to 8th August 2021 Release of IPM Selection List To be notified

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: DU JAT (DUET) Important Dates

Events DU JAT Important Dates DU JAT Notification 2nd August 2021 DUET Registration 2nd August 2021 Last to apply for DU JAT 31st August 2021 Delhi University JAT admit card September 2021 DU JAT Exam 27th September 2021 DU JAT Answer Key (Provisional) 8th October 2021 Last date to challenge DU JAT answer key 10th October 2021 DU JAT Result 2021 To be notified

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: Symbiosis SET Important Dates

Events Symbiosis SET Important Dates Symbiosis SET Registration 18th February 2021 Last to apply for Symbiosis SET 28th June 2021 Symbiosis SET admit card 29th June to 1st July 2021 Symbiosis SET Exam 10th to 13th July 2021 Last date for payment for SCMS - Pune (Offline and Online) 24th July 2021 Symbiosis SET Result 27th July 2021 Released the list of shortlisted candidates for General (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) 30th July 2021 Online Personal Interaction (PI) Dates 6th to 12th August 2021 Release of Merit List 18th August 2021

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: IPUCET BBA Important Dates

Events IPUCET BBA Important Dates GGSIPU BBA Registration 8th June 2021 Last to apply for IPUCET BBA 7th August 2021 IPUCET BBA admit card 23rd August 2021 IPU CET BBA Exam 29th August 2021 IPU CET BBA Result To be notified

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: SRCC GBO Important Dates

Events SRCC GBO Important Dates Registration for SRCC GBO 20th December 2021 Last to fill application for SRCC GBO 6th February 2021 SRCC GBO admit card 23rd February 2021 SRCC GBO Exam 6th March 2021 SRCC GBO Result 4th May 2021

BBA Exam Calendar 2021: NPAT Important Dates