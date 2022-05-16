Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BDL Recruitment 2022 for 80 Project Diploma Assistant, & Project Assistant Posts, 10th, ITI, & Diploma Holders can apply

BDL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for recruitment to the post of  Project Diploma Assistant, & Project Assistant. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 16, 2022 18:27 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 18:35 IST
BDL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Project Diploma Assistant, & Project Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 14.05.2022 (1400 hrs) & Closes on 04.06.2022 (1800 hrs). However, the Last date of receipt of the Hard copy of the Application Form along with all mandatory documents is 13 June 2022. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of On-line Registration of Applications: 14 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online registration of applications: 4 June 2022
  • Last date of receipt of Hard copy of the Application Form along with all mandatory documents: 13 June 2022

BDL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Project Diploma Assistant - 23 Posts
  • Project Assistant - 24 Posts
  • Project Trade Assistant - 28 Posts

BDL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Project Diploma Assistant -3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline.
  • Project Assistant -Degree in relevant discipline. 
  • Project Trade Assistant - ITI in relevant discipline. 

Experience - Candidates must possess minimum 01 (One) year experience (Post Qualification) required after acquiring prescribed Qualification.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on the Aggregate Marks / Percentage secured in the Qualification in the
relevant disciplines. For each percentage of Qualification will allocate 01 mark. However, Maximum marks will be allotted is 75 only.

Download BDL Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Apply Online

BDL Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 June 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

BDL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • UR / OBC / EWS candidates - Rs. 200/-
  • SC/ST/PwBD/EX-SM - No Fee

FAQ

who is eligible to apply for BDL Recruitment 2022?

10th, ITI, & Diploma Holders can apply.

What is the last date of online application submission for BDL Recruitment 2022?

4 June 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for BDL Recruitment 2022?

80.
