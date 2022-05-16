BDL Recruitment 2022 for 80 Project Diploma Assistant, & Project Assistant Posts, 10th, ITI, & Diploma Holders can apply

BDL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for recruitment to the post of Project Diploma Assistant, & Project Assistant. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BDL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Project Diploma Assistant, & Project Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 14.05.2022 (1400 hrs) & Closes on 04.06.2022 (1800 hrs). However, the Last date of receipt of the Hard copy of the Application Form along with all mandatory documents is 13 June 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of On-line Registration of Applications: 14 May 2022

Last date for submission of online registration of applications: 4 June 2022

Last date of receipt of Hard copy of the Application Form along with all mandatory documents: 13 June 2022

BDL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Project Diploma Assistant - 23 Posts

Project Assistant - 24 Posts

Project Trade Assistant - 28 Posts

BDL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Diploma Assistant -3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline.

Project Assistant -Degree in relevant discipline.

Project Trade Assistant - ITI in relevant discipline.

Experience - Candidates must possess minimum 01 (One) year experience (Post Qualification) required after acquiring prescribed Qualification.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on the Aggregate Marks / Percentage secured in the Qualification in the

relevant disciplines. For each percentage of Qualification will allocate 01 mark. However, Maximum marks will be allotted is 75 only.

Download BDL Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

BDL Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 4 June 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee