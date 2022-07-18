BDL Recruitment 2022:Apply Online For Assistant/Junior Manager and Others@bdl-india.in, Check Eligibility

BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification in the Employment News (16 July 2022 to 22 July 2022 for Assistant/Junior Manager and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from on or before 16th August 2022.
Notification Details BDL Recruitment 2022 Job :
C-HR (TA&CP) /ADVT.No.2022-2
Important Dates BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 August 2022
Last date of receipt of Hard copy of the Application Form: 23 August 2022
Vacancy Details BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
General Manager (HR) -01
Deputy General Manager (Civil)-01
Senior Manager (Civil)-02
Senior Manager (Explosives)-03
Manager (Explosives)-01
Deputy Manager (Civil)-01
Deputy Manager (Explosives)-04
Assistant Manager (Civil)-01
Assistant Manager (Explosives)-03
Junior Manager (Russian /English Translation)-01
Eligibility Criteria BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
General Manager (HR) -First Class in MBA or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma in HR / PM&IR
/ Personnel Management / Social Science / Social Welfare / Social Work
of 2 years Duration from University / Institution Recognized by Government.
Deputy General Manager (Civil)/Senior Manager (Civil)/Deputy Manager (Civil)/Assistant Manager (Civil)-First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in Civil from recognized Universities / Institution or equivalent course.
Senior Manager (Explosives)/Manager (Explosives)/Deputy Manager (Explosives)/Assistant Manager (Explosives)-First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering or
Technology in Chemical / Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical from
recognized Universities / Institution or equivalent course
(Or) First Class M.Sc (Chemistry / Explosive Chemistry)
Junior Manager (Russian /English Translation)-First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent studied in Russia. (Or)
First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent and Diploma in Russian Language from a recognized Institution / University or equivalent.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 16 August 2022. After applying through online, candidates should download the ‘Bio-data Proforma’ from the website, fill it up and forward the same.