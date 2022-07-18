BDL Recruitment 2022:Apply Online For Assistant/Junior Manager and Others@bdl-india.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has invited online application for the 18 Assistant Manager and Other posts on its official website. Check BDL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification in the Employment News (16 July 2022 to 22 July 2022 for Assistant/Junior Manager and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from on or before 16th August 2022.

Notification Details BDL Recruitment 2022 Job :

C-HR (TA&CP) /ADVT.No.2022-2

Important Dates BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 August 2022

Last date of receipt of Hard copy of the Application Form: 23 August 2022

Vacancy Details BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

General Manager (HR) -01

Deputy General Manager (Civil)-01

Senior Manager (Civil)-02

Senior Manager (Explosives)-03

Manager (Explosives)-01

Deputy Manager (Civil)-01

Deputy Manager (Explosives)-04

Assistant Manager (Civil)-01

Assistant Manager (Explosives)-03

Junior Manager (Russian /English Translation)-01

Eligibility Criteria BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

General Manager (HR) -First Class in MBA or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma in HR / PM&IR

/ Personnel Management / Social Science / Social Welfare / Social Work

of 2 years Duration from University / Institution Recognized by Government.

Deputy General Manager (Civil)/Senior Manager (Civil)/Deputy Manager (Civil)/Assistant Manager (Civil)-First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in Civil from recognized Universities / Institution or equivalent course.

Senior Manager (Explosives)/Manager (Explosives)/Deputy Manager (Explosives)/Assistant Manager (Explosives)-First Class Degree (or 05 years integrated course) in Engineering or

Technology in Chemical / Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical from

recognized Universities / Institution or equivalent course

(Or) First Class M.Sc (Chemistry / Explosive Chemistry)

Junior Manager (Russian /English Translation)-First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent studied in Russia. (Or)

First Class Degree / MS in any discipline of Engineering or equivalent and Diploma in Russian Language from a recognized Institution / University or equivalent.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before 16 August 2022. After applying through online, candidates should download the ‘Bio-data Proforma’ from the website, fill it up and forward the same.